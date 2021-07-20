GGToor, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended July 17, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGToor, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this weekend's Pokémon event drew over 400 registrations, and we also launched another Clash of Clans event with the first matches underway right now; that event will be played over the course of almost 2 weeks, and the competitors are fighting their way to make it to the Top Cut, where they will battle it out for the cash prizing live on stream, July 25th!



Management believes that eSports are at the cross-section of some powerful trends: social connections being formed and maintained online, digital consumption of video, and global growth in the gaming audience. Looking ahead, we see numerous public and private investment opportunities that we believe will benefit from the structural growth of eSports, both in terms of audience and, increasingly, monetization, as the requisite infrastructure is built to transition eSports from the “Wild West” of sports to a full-fledged professional sport.

Many new technologies are being perfected, and the games themselves will become more physical as Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality applications move into the mainstream. Participants will have to be on top of their game physically and have the skills to compete. Our team is aware of all these new trends and is planning to incorporate these new technologies into our events as soon as we can.

This month’s events are drawing great numbers, putting us well ahead of registration projections, and here in July we are on pace to shatter our record for total monthly registrations! Building on the momentum of recent successes, we are growing faster than ever before, and plan to continue to quickly expand in the months ahead.

We invite you to join us for an ongoing discussion about "The Growing World of eSports." We plan to touch on many different topics, including innovations in technology, advancement of opportunities for female gamers, how to turn passion into a profession, growing options for potential career paths within the industry, and more. We are planning to organize in-person events on topics like these through the Central Florida eSports Meet Up group: https://www.meetup.com/Central-Florida-eSports/

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://ggtoor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

