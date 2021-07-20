The United Kingdom (UK) facility management market was valued at USD 63.97 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 71.43 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 1.42%, during 2021-2026

New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United Kingdom Facility Management Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106046/?utm_source=GNW





- According to a BCIS study, maintenance expenditure in the UK stands just under 3% of the country’s GDP; BCIS’s life cycle cost benchmark estimates indicate that maintenance (fabric and services maintenance and decorations) represents around 40% of total facilities management costs, including cleaning and utilities, thus, valuing the FM market at around 7.5% of the country’s GDP. Owing to such developments in the country driven by the growing trend of outsourcing, the market is expected to see further growth over the coming years.

- Facility Management industry is one of the service industries in the country that made a positive impact to the economic output, is likely to witness the probable impact of Brexit during the forecast period. As a member of the EU, the FM firms operating in the United Kingdom were able to enjoy all the benefits by specializing in activities where they had comparative advantage. The inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) and free labor movement aided the firms in the country to hire experts from across the EU.

- The outbreak of COVID-19 has had mixed business impact on facilities management firms, as the restrictions on the movement of people have resulted in a decline in project work and reduced level of activity across many customer sites. Major players in the market, such as Mitie, CBRE Group, and others, were adversely affected due to the pandemic lockdown.

- FM providers have been experiencing supply chain disruptions leading to difficulties in procuring materials and supplies. Also, they have found it harder to cope with staff shortages owing to various factors that include lockdown restrictions, self-isolation, and illness. However, the readily built environment has played an important role in supporting various industries from health and social care to transport and utilities and helped tackle the spread of the virus.

- Since, the facility management industry is heavily reliant on workers from the European Union. The soft FM services are primarily dependent on this source of labor, and restricted access post-Brexit can have significant implications. FM businesses, particularly those holding EU contracts, are expected to be affected by potential changes to migrant labor, the supply chain, and other regulations in the post-Brexit scenario.



Key Market Trends

Single FM Service is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth



- Working with a single facility management service provider primarily means outsourcing task management to independent entities. It also means having a different services provider for each different service the organization requires, such as one for cleaning, one for the reception, one for vending machines, among others. Enlisting these services of specialized service providers offers multiple advantages.

- It lets the customers focus on their core business and what they are best at, while the single-service providers can primarily focus on what they are best at. Having the experts handle the task management will lead to much higher efficiency and better service quality. It will also free up the company employees to focus on business areas that matter the most and save resources for non-core activities.

- The outsourced FM has been successfully used in various sectors that include the public sector, retail, professional services, healthcare, technology, logistics, manufacturing, and education. The areas that FM services look after vary widely, primarily depends on its type, the size of the company, and the sector in which it operates. This is not a one size fits all approach. Some organizations will only require a single service solution provider, whereas other big organizations will be looking for a bundled services offering or complete facilities management solution.

- Vendors operating in the UK market have been offering single services to the clients, regardless of the emergence of bundled and integrated services, because some organizations still require single solutions. For example, TC Facilities Management Ltd offers single services, such as Cleaning and Security, across multiple industry sectors in more than 5,500 locations nationwide.

- According to The Q2 2021 RICS UK Facilities Management Survey, approximately 6% of the respondents believed that the Single FM sector is going witness the highest growth in the next twelve months in Feb 2021, and the response rate increased as 10% of the respondents believed Single FM to witness the highest growth in May 2021. However, substantial respondents in the survey believed that other services such as bundled FM and in-house services are poised to see the highest growth rate in the next 12 months.



Commercial Entities is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share



- The commercial entities covers office buildings occupied by business services, such as corporate offices of manufacturers, IT and communication, and other service providers. Owing to this, the provision of necessary fitments and interiors and commercial buildings decoration and management has gained significant importance, thereby driving market in the country’s commercial sector.

- UK Commercial Group provides a broad range of commercial facilities management services such as commercial cleaning services, duct cleaning training, and complete facilities management across its Newcastle office. Similarly, B38 Group, a national facilities management and property support company established to meet clients’ highest expectations in the commercial property sector, delivers commercial property support services, including; facilities management, property maintenance, construction, civil engineering, corporate interior fit-out, and energy services.

- The spread of COVID-19 has forced the mass closure of workspace and the implementation of work-from-home policies in most industries, especially in the corporate buildings of the IT and telecommunication sector, which negatively affected the market. However, for some businesses, the new normal initially may mean virus-proofing their offices through short-term fixes, new working patterns, and long-term design upgrades that put hygiene at the core of workplace planning. This may positively impact soft services, such as COVID-19 cleaning services, in the region.

- In September 2020, Hearst UK, a publisher of multiple brands, including ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, and Esquire, appointed Churchill Group and Pareto FM as facility services providers for its London offices. Under the terms of the agreement, the Portfolio by Churchill may oversee cleaning and event management activities, with Pareto assuming responsibility for delivering all mechanical, electrical, and fabric-related planned and reactive maintenance services and project management services. Several new service solutions were also introduced, including a workplace hygiene program, PRISM, and COVID-19 mitigation services from Portfolio, and Pareto expanding its Women in Engineering program with an electrical apprenticeship.

- The market is witnessing multiple partnership activities between the vendors and the commercial entities in the United Kingdom. In 2019, TC Facilities Management (TCFM) secured numerous new customers to deliver its cleaning and window cleaning services in the wholesale, commercial and high street and office sectors across the UK. The contracts, worth GBP 3 million per annum, saw more than 300 colleagues joined TCFM. The company delivered cleaning services to more than 100 sites for 14 of its new customers.



Competitive Landscape

The United Kingdom Facility Management is highly fragmented as it is a highly competitive market with the presence of several players of different sizes. This market is expected to experience a number of mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships as companies continue to invest in offsetting the present slowdowns that they are experiencing strategically.



- September 2020 - Interserve Ltd. secured a contract for FM services worth EUR 7.6 million over the span for next three years with the London Fire Brigade. The contract includes cleaning the Brigade’s estate, which consists of 94 fire stations and associated sites. Thus, the industry is expected to move toward service integration for productivity and sustainability.

- October 2020 - ENGIE launched a new zero carbon home retrofit model. With UK households accounting for more than a quarter of the entire UK CO2 emissions, and half the market achieving a EPC rating of D or less, radical steps are required if the United Kingdom is to achieve a mass reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The new offer utilizes the savings generated from the improvement works together with existing revenue streams and government incentives including Energy Companies Obligation (ECO), Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) and Grid Balancing Agreements to help finance the upfront costs of the works.



