LinkedIn Live: Ransomware – Ensure Your Organization Isn’t the Next Headline by System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a LinkedIn Live streaming event at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 29, 2021. With approximately seven ransomware attacks every hour, this episode—“Ransomware: Critical Steps You Must Take Now to Ensure Your Organization Isn’t the Next Headline”—will answer for business and IT leaders: How much trust do you have in your security posture to make sure you are not next?



During a live interview between cyber security experts Phani Yalamanchili, Cyber Security Specialist at System Soft Technologies, and Maja Bobic, CISO at Security Compliance Associates, the pair will share experiences from the field and explore the crucial steps organizations must take to avoid ransomware attacks. This LinkedIn Live event will also address today’s ransomware challenges and outline best practices for combatting cyber attacks.

“Ransomware attacks are on the increase, projected to cost organizations a total of up to $20 billion during 2021,” Yalamanchili said. “It’s estimated there’s a potential 65,000 more ransomware attacks expected by this year’s end. A ransomware attack can compromise your organization’s security and your reputation. Finding blind spots and building a robust security posture, risk management program and incident response plan are essential to ensuring your organization’s infrastructure and reputation aren’t compromised.”

To attend “Ransomware: Critical Steps You Must Take Now to Ensure Your Organization Isn’t the Next Headline,” click on the event page link here.

What: Ransomware: Critical Steps You Must Take Now to Ensure Your Organization Isn’t the Next Headline

Experts: Phani Yalamanchili, Cyber Security Specialist at System Soft Technologies; Maja Bobic, CISO at Security Compliance Associates

When: 11 a.m. ET, Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Where: Join the LinkedIn Live event here.