Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix Names Josh Bowie Chief Executive Officer

PHOENIX, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix, which will open its doors in September 2021, today announced Josh Bowie as its new Chief Executive Officer. Bowie brings more than a decade of healthcare leadership spanning both finance and operations. He most recently served as the CEO of a freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Rancho Mirage, California.



"As the first CEO of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix, I'm excited to work with our team to serve the Phoenix community and demonstrate our commitment to delivering best-in-class care," said Bowie. "Our new, state-of-the-art facility will allow us to do just that with unique touches, such as spacious social corridors where patients and loved ones can enjoy spending time between therapy sessions, that exemplify our mission to put patients and their families first."

Bowie holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Arizona and a master's degree in healthcare administration from Colorado State University. He began his career at Arthur Andersen as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and continues to maintain this certification. Bowie is also an Accredited Advisor in Insurance.

Bowie has served in executive level roles at several inpatient rehab hospitals throughout the West. While serving as CEO at hospitals in Arizona, the hospitals received several performance awards, including the Top Performing Hospital Award from the Uniform Data Systems for Medical Rehabilitation and the President's Circle Awards.

As the Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix CEO, Bowie will lead the hospital team to drive positive performance results across the hospital's clinical, financial, and overall operating capacities. Bowie will also lead the hospital team to provide exceptional quality care and a positive patient experience that is the hallmark of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals.

About Reunion Rehab Hospital Phoenix

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix, located in downtown Phoenix, is designed to provide comprehensive, high-quality post-acute medical rehabilitation therapies to a wide variety of patients. At this state-of-the-art Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital, our clinical team will embrace new tools and processes to give patients with functional, occupational, or cognitive disorders a positive outcome and an opportunity to return to their active lives. The 48-bed Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix is slated to open in September 2021 and will bring more than 100 full-time jobs to the area. For more information, please visit www.reunionrehabhospital.com .

Contact:

Kelly Sudnik, ksudnik@reunionrehabhospital.com