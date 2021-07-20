Saggezza Launches Quantum Computing Lab to Help Businesses Leap Into the Future

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saggezza , a global technology solutions provider and consulting firm, today announces the launch of its quantum computing lab, which allows employees to experiment with paradigm-shifting quantum computing technology.



The announcement is the latest that puts Illinois at the heart of quantum innovation. Over the last year, the University of Chicago launched the nation’s first quantum technology accelerator program and the Department of Energy (DoE) selected two state laboratories and a prominent local research institution to develop a nationwide quantum communication network .

With its exponential problem-solving capabilities, quantum computing has the potential to reshape entire industries. By investing in the emerging technology at an early stage, Saggezza will stay ahead of radical industry transformation and identify where quantum computing can offer solutions to complex business problems.

Through the quantum computing lab, Saggezza employees utilize Braket, a fully managed quantum computing service through cloud computing giant Amazon Web Services. Due to the distributed nature of the quantum environment, Saggezza’s 500+ business and technology consultants worldwide can experiment with the world-changing technology before it revolutionizes value chains in insurance, finance, logistics, and healthcare industries.

“Quantum computing is the future — but we don’t know what the future will look like quite yet,” said Frank Trainer, Vice President of Process and Delivery at Saggezza. “Given that uncertainty, businesses can’t afford to shirk innovation because it's challenging, uncomfortable, or risky. As the technological advancements of today shape the business environment of tomorrow, it’s more important than ever for businesses to prioritize innovation as they search for their next big idea.”

While still in its early stages of development, quantum computing has the potential to solve real-world problems at unprecedented degrees of speed and accuracy. For example, a logistics company could instantly intake information on traffic, fleet operation, air traffic control, and freight distribution, and deliver the most efficient shipping routes at a speed that’s impossible for computers today. For insurers, quantum computing can incorporate real-time data flow from smart devices and facilitate rapid, automated claims functionality.

Saggezza developed its quantum computing lab to promote its belief that innovation should be:

By removing high-cost barriers of entry to experimentation with emerging technology, Saggezza opens the door for increased innovation within its organization, so its employees can experiment with technology previously only available to deep-pocketed startups and Fortune 500 companies. Experiential: Rapid, practical experimentation is the only way for businesses to gather real-world data on the performance of innovative ideas. An experiential approach allows for businesses to fail fast, learn from their failures, and develop lucrative new lines of business or improvements on their existing models.



As part of Saggezza’s emphasis on innovation, the company utilizes several other emerging technologies. Its global business and technology consultants use machine learning, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, automation and more to help its clients solve some of the most advanced and challenging business problems.

For more information about Saggezza, visit www.saggezza.com .

About Saggezza

Saggezza combines software development, implementation expertise, and data analytics to help businesses make better data-driven decisions and improve client interaction, engagement, satisfaction, revenue and profitability. With nearly 500 technology and business consultants and offices on three continents, Saggezza works to unlock the power of enterprise data, accelerate growth, uncover new opportunities and create innovative, operational cultures for companies around the globe.