Yellow Company, Holland, Earns “Carrier of the Year” Honors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) operating company Holland received multiple “Carrier of the Year” honors from customers and shippers.

DHL Supply Chain, an international courier, package delivery and express mail service recognized Holland as “Regional Carrier of the Year.” Each year, DHL only gives this award to one carrier in appreciation of its performance and support of DHL’s business.

Total Quality Logistics, which connects its customers with shipping needs and carriers that have available capacity and service offerings, honored Holland as its “Quality Carrier of the Year.” Total Quality Logistics made the award based on market share, on-time percentage, claim percentage and technological integration capabilities. Also, in 2019, Yellow companies received two “Carrier of the Year” awards from TQL.

For the 8th time, Echo Global Logistics named Holland “Platinum Carrier” for the year. Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Each year, Echo Global Logistics evaluates carriers and selects those that provide standout service, commitment and performance for the previous year in customer service and communication, invoice accuracy, claims, responsiveness, website and training.

“What’s incredible is the fact that, during a global pandemic and the most challenging year of our careers and in our industry’s history, our employees showed up in a big way for our customers, and these awards are a testament to them exceeding expectations on the job,” said Jason Bergman, Chief Commercial Officer for Yellow. “If Yellow can earn awards for excellence while navigating the tremendous obstacles COVID-19 fallout presented, I am excited to see what the future holds for the Company and our 30,000+ employees.”

Holland delivers the most next-day service lanes in the Central U.S., Southeast and Midwest and annually records one of the lowest claim ratios in the industry. Learn more about Yellow’s capabilities across North America at www.MyYellow.com.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.