Yankee Candle Company Launches Order Management System (OMS) to Scale Omnichannel Operations & Optimize Drop Shipping

St. Louis, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As people hunkered down in their homes during 2020, many households focused on making their spaces as comfortable as possible—and despite sales being down initially, the fragrance industry seemed to rebound quickly throughout the pandemic. In fact, overall home fragrance sales grew 1% year over year according to the NPD Group.

Yankee Candle Company, the largest candle manufacturer in the United States and subsidiary of Newell Brands, recently launched Deck Commerce’s order management system (OMS) as an integral part of their technology stack to support their increased growth and ensure a seamless omnichannel experience. While Yankee Candle has been in retail for over 50 years, they continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovate and delight their consumers.

Deck Commerce OMS connects with their Salesforce Commerce Cloud storefront as well as other front-end and back-end technology tools including Aptos, Feedonomics, and Salesforce Service Cloud—to provide enterprise-level inventory visibility, omnichannel fulfillment routing, ship-from-store, drop shipping for third-party retailers, and self-service return management.

"Our consumers are always the driving force behind every strategic decision we make,” says Shannon Moeggenberg, Senior Manager of Digital PMO & Solution Delivery at Newell Brands. “We do everything through the lens of what provides our consumers with the ideal shopping experience.”

“We’ve found that brands who choose Deck Commerce as their distributed order management (DOM) platform are obsessed with customer experience and want the best behind-the-scenes technology to adapt as consumer behaviors change,” says Chris Deck, Founder & CEO of Deck Commerce. “We are thrilled to work alongside businesses like Yankee Candle, and we are cheering on their continued success.”

Deck Commerce has experienced steady growth with direct-to-consumer retailers over the last 18 months through their robust native product capabilities and certified, prebuilt integrations with commerce storefronts like Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe Commerce (formerly Magento), and Shopify.

To learn more visit deckcommerce.com/order-management-system



About Yankee Candle Company

Newell’s Home Fragrance brands fill homes across the globe with inspiring, long-lasting scents. Season after season, our Yankee Candle®, Chesapeake Bay Candle®, WoodWick® and Millefiori Milano® brands bring moments of joy to our consumers’ lives around the world. For over 50 years, we have built our business on the idea that fragrance can provide comfort and enrich people’s lives. We consider it a privilege to be a part of creating new memories and making special moments even more special with true-to-life fragrance. Enjoyed throughout the world, our fragrances are the universal thread that keeps all of us connected and inspired.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading order management system (OMS) for retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, feature-rich platform automates inventory, transactions, fulfillment, and return workflows – giving retailers the power and efficiency to grow globally and across channels. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more visit https://www.deckcommerce.com.