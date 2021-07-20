.Online Domains Launches .Online Business Academy

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- .Online Domains, one of the world’s most popular new domain extensions, today announced the launch of .Online Business Academy, a platform that offers free courses for those looking to start a business of their own. All the course modules have been created by business experts that include Ryan Foland, Kim Garst and Jason Falls. The courses, which are less than 2-hrs in duration, are available for free and can be accessed with an email signup.



The .Online Business Academy, which currently offers three courses, also offers downloadable resources, worksheets, bonus activities and a chance to win prizes that range from $1000 cash to a one-on-one mentoring session with the course creators.

Speaking about the launch of .Online Business Academy, Priyanka Panchmatia, Sr Brand Manager, .Online Domains, said, “We support entrepreneurship and we understand that taking the plunge to start a new business is not easy. The purpose of .Online Business Academy is to simplify this journey for new business owners and to-be entrepreneurs. Through the courses in the Academy, our goal is to offer the best tools, advice and resources so that more people can start their own businesses with ease.”

One of the courses teaches how to come up with a business idea. The creator of this course is Ryan Foland who teaches entrepreneurship at UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton. He is also a renowned trainer for various accelerators and entrepreneurial organizations, having been featured in Inc., Entrepreneur, Forbes, Fortune, etc. In the course, Ryan talks about creative strategies to come up with business ideas and how to validate them. He also lays out his unique 3-1-3 strategy that is known to help communicate ideas better.

Another course in the Academy is focused on creating a business plan that entrepreneurs can use to start and scale their business. The course has been created by Kim Garst, an internationally recognized thought leader in the social media space. Forbes had named her as one of the Top 10 Social Media Power Influencers. In the course, Kim shares how to craft a functional business plan, how to start making money with an MVP, how to set financial goals and how to find the first set of customers. The course concludes with a guide on the key business areas to focus on within the first year.

Since starting a business in today’s day and age means having a website, one of the courses is focused on breaking down the process of building a professional website. The course starts with information on how to register a domain name and moves onto how to choose a theme, platform and even website content that is most likely to convert. The course has been created by Jason Falls, an award-winning digital strategist and author of three books on digital marketing.

The courses are available at academy.get.online for free and can be accessed by anyone looking to find a business idea, build a business plan and launch their new business website within a week.

About .Online Domains

Launched in 2015, .Online is one of the world’s fastest-growing domain extensions for businesses and individuals. With over 1.5M registered domains, .Online is used by entrepreneurs and experts across industries. .Online is owned and operated by Radix, one of the world’s largest registries for new domain extensions. For more information, visit www.get.online or @getdotonline on Twitter.