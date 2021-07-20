Global Sequencing Reagent Market is estimated to be US$ 14,190.4 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period - by PMI

Covina, CA, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequencing reagents market garnered a revenue of USD 5,061.0 million in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 14,190.4 million by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 13.8% over the forecast period. The market is benefitted by constant developments in sequencing technologies to provide higher throughput data for large-scale genomic research. The development of novel technologies, such as Nanopore and Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) sequencing, for efficient and cost-effective preparation of sequencing libraries, enable researchers to sequence the entire genome within a short period at a lower cost. This, coupled with the availability of new commercial kits providing reagents for specific sequencing applications, drives the market progression.

Streamlining the workflow and automation have gradually reduced the overall time of the library preparation step. Besides, tagmentation during library preparation combines adaptor ligation and genome fragmentation into a single step. Incorporation of this technique into existing sequencing procedures simplifies workflow, reduces cost, and improves data quality.

The report "Global Sequencing Reagent Market, By Reagent Type (Library Kits, Template Kits, Control Kits, Sequencing Kits, Others), By Technology (Sanger Sequencing, Next-Generation Sequencing, Third Generation Sequencing), By Application (Oncology, Reproductive Health, Clinical Investigation, Agrigenomics & Forensics and Others), By End-User (Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029"

Key Highlights:

QIAGEN N.V. announced the launch of three innovative Sample to Insight workflows for next-generation sequencing (NGS) research in oncology, by using its GeneReader NGS System and other NGS platforms in Oct, 2018.

Merger with Illumina, Inc. On November 1, 2018, we entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Illumina, Inc. (“Illumina”) and FC Ops Corp., a whollyowned subsidiary of Illumina (the “Merger Agreement”) pursuant to which Illumina will acquire us for $8.00 per share of our common stock in an all-cash transaction and FC Ops Corp. will be merged with and into us (the “Merger”), with us surviving the Merger and becoming a whollyowned subsidiary of Illumina.

Analyst View:

The generation sequencing (GS) informatics services have gained popularity over the recent years, owing to the growing global demand for GS services in screening and early detection of chronic diseases. Over the recent years, technologies, like Illumina/Solexa, ABI/SOLiD, 454/Roche, and Helicos, have provided unique prospects for high-throughput functional genomic research. After the introduction of GS technologies in 2005, they have had an incredible influence on the genomic research. In the last few years, several companies are investing in the research and development of GS informatics. For example, Illumina has acquired the Edico Genome in 2018, to accelerate genomic data analysis and improve its informatics tools. By this acquisition the Illumina company will be benefited in the research of GS informatics. Similarly, few other companies are also acquired or made partnership with other companies

Key Market Insights from the report:

Sequencing reagents market garnered a revenue of USD 5,061.0 million in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 14,190.4 million by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 13.8% over the forecast period. The Global Sequencing Reagent Market is segmented based on the Reagent Type, Technology, Application, End-User and Region.

By Reagent Type, the Global Sequencing Reagent Market is segmented into Library Kits, Template Kits, Control Kits, Sequencing Kits, Others.

By Technology, the Global Sequencing Reagent Market is segmented into Sanger Sequencing, Next-Generation Sequencing, and Third Generation Sequencing.

By End-User, the Global Sequencing Reagent Market is segmented into Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others.

By Application, the Global Sequencing Reagent Market is segmented into Oncology, Reproductive Health, Clinical Investigation, Agrigenomics & Forensics and Others.

By region, the Global Sequencing Reagent Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the Global sequencing reagent Market includes QIAGEN, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, ArcherDX, Inc., BGI, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies and Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

