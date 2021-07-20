The Global Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to grow by $ 557.03 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 41% during the forecast period

New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06105506/?utm_source=GNW

03 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 41% during the forecast period. Our report on the artificial intelligence market in the education sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing emphasis on customized learning paths using AI, increasing demand for ITS, and the significant scope of AI applications. In addition, the growing emphasis on customized learning paths using AI is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The artificial intelligence market in the education sector analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The artificial intelligence market in the education sector is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Higher education

• K12



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased emphasis on chatbots as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence market in the education sector growth during the next few years. Also, the growing emphasis on crowdsourced tutoring and the increasing emphasis on content analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on artificial intelligence market in the education sector covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence market in the education sector sizing

• Artificial intelligence market in the education sector forecast

• Artificial intelligence market in the education sector industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence market in the education sector vendors that include Cognii, DreamBox Learning Inc., International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC. Also, the artificial intelligence market in the education sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06105506/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________