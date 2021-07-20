Kill Cliff Secures Ground-Breaking National CBD Distribution Deal With Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

ATLANTA, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kill Cliff has forged a trail blazing distribution deal with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits that will forever change the beverage industry.



“Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, is filling the void and leading the industry with national CBD distribution,” says John Timar, Navy SEAL veteran and CEO of Kill Cliff. “Southern Glazer’s is the perfect distribution partner to work with in pioneering this industry. They provide the capabilities and validation that retail buyers have been looking for in the market.”

The agreement between Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and Kill Cliff is poised to drive retail growth for the Kill Cliff portfolio, headlined by Joe Rogan’s Flaming Joe CBD beverage.

“We’ve realized over 500 percent growth in our CBD line over the last year, eviscerating all analyst expectations for the industry,” says Gene LaPine, VP of Sales at Kill Cliff. “We are also pacing well ahead of the 70 percent growth anticipated this year in the CBD beverage segment. Our growth trajectory is truly impressive. The buzz in the industry and at Kill Cliff reminds me of the early days at vitaminwater, but this is even more intense. When you add the power of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits to the Kill Cliff equation, there really is no looking back.”

6x Emmy-Award winner and CMO of Kill Cliff, John Brenkus, adds, “To date, our ability to market and message CBD is second to none. With this partnership, the gap between us and everyone else will be staggering.”

Kill Cliff CBD products offer customers 25mg of Broad-Spectrum Hemp-Derived CBD in each can. The formulation includes B vitamins, electrolytes and plant extracts and is available in five flavors: Mango Tango, Spicy Pineapple (Flaming Joe), Strawberry Daze, Orange Kush and The Grapest of All Time (The G.O.A.T.).

About Kill Cliff

Founded and created by a Navy SEAL with the spirit of giving back to the community, Kill Cliff makes the world’s best tasting clean energy and CBD drinks. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Kill Cliff team includes accomplished military veterans and athletes and is absolutely committed to serving and supporting the Navy SEAL community with over $1 million to date in donations to the Navy SEAL Foundation. Visit KillCliff.com and follow Kill Cliff on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and Instagram @killcliff. Download the Kill Cliff TV app for original programming and exclusive offers.

Media Inquiries

Sarah Karger

sarah@commodditiesinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bd5a453-ca35-4e8f-af75-36c9548e96d1