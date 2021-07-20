Dickey's Barbecue Pit Unveils the Newest Limited-Edition Cup to Celebrate 80th Anniversary

Dallas, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is continuing to celebrate 80 years of serving Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ with the launch of its limited-edition Clear Summer Cup. From July 23 until September 27th, (dates vary by location) the Clear Summer cup features the story of how Dickey’s is Doing both Well & Good, It’s what’s inside that counts, which gives a nod to the clear look of the cup. The Clear Summer Cup explains the history of giving back and helping communities which is what the Dickey Foundation does by donating barbecue, purchasing lifesaving equipment, and providing grants.

Guests can visit any Dickey’s location and collect the limited-edition cup. A portion of the proceeds from each cup sold will be donated to The Dickey Foundation, which provides financial opportunities, safety equipment and overall support for first responders. To date, The Dickey Foundation has donated over $200,000 to local first responders.

“Dickey’s is celebrating eight decades of serving delicious barbecue and giving back to local communities.” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “These cups highlight our story, and how dedicated we are to giving back.”

Prior to the launch of the Clear Summer Cup, Dickey’s transformed its iconic Big Yellow Cup into the Golden 80th Anniversary Big Yellow Cup Edition. Dickey’s will continue to release three more commemorative, limited-edition cups totaling six throughout the year to celebrate its 80th anniversary. All of the limited-edition cups will support The Dickey Foundation.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

