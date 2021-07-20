Bank Norwegian ASA: Completion of intragroup merger

English Norwegian

On 4 June 2021, the general meetings of Bank Norwegian ASA and Norwegian Finans Holding ASA resolved to merge the companies through a reversed parent-subsidiary merger with Bank Norwegian ASA as the surviving entity. The completion of the merger was registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "NRBE") today.

As a result of the completion all assets, rights and obligations in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA has been transferred to Bank Norwegian ASA, and Norwegian Finans Holding ASA has been dissolved and deleted from the NRBE.

Bank Norwegian ASA is the new ultimate parent of the Bank Norwegian Group following the completion, and all outstanding shares of the company will be admitted to trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange from and including tomorrow, 21 July 2021.

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 16 July 2021 for more information about the merger and the listing.





Contact persons:

Interim CEO and CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.