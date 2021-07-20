COVID Restrictions May Do More Harm than Good, States the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

TUCSON, Ariz., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most jurisdictions are easing pandemic mitigation measures. In Arizona, for example, Gov. Ducey has lifted the state-wide mask mandate for schools and stated that requiring unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine is against state law. Some express concern that relaxation of measures in schools will trigger new outbreaks.



The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) agrees that policy should be based on valid evidence, and makes the following statements:

AAPS concludes that COVID-19 mitigation measures have harms that must be balanced against benefits in each particular circumstance. Top-down imposition of society-wide governmental restrictions is not scientific or evidence-based, and may cause devastating unintended consequences.



The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons has represented physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto, everything for the patient.