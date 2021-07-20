Addus HomeCare Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Frisco, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, announced today that it will release earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 2, 2021, after the market close.

Addus will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Joining the call from the Company will be Dirk Allison, Chairman and CEO, Brian Poff, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Brad Bickham, President and COO. The toll-free dial-in number is (877) 930-8289 (international dial-in number is (253) 336-8714), passcode 4489483. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on August 10, 2021, by dialing (855) 859‑2056 (international dial-in number is (404) 537‑3406) and entering pass code 4489483.

A live broadcast of Addus HomeCare’s conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: www.addus.com . An online replay will also be available on the Company’s website for one month, beginning approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast.