Octopus Interactive Reaches Over $5 Million in Payouts to Rideshare Drivers

BETHESDA, Md., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octopus Interactive , the largest national network of interactive screens inside of Uber and Lyft vehicles, announced today that the company has paid its network of Uber and Lyft drivers more than $5 million since screen distribution began in mid-2018.



“Rideshare drivers form the foundation of our platform, providing passengers with entertainment, games and other content on their ride,” said Bradford Sayler, COO and Co-Founder of Octopus Interactive. “Many of our drivers use the supplementary income from Octopus as a meaningful component of their overall rideshare earnings, and we’re thrilled to have reached such an important milestone.”

In addition to direct payments, drivers that feature an Octopus device in their vehicle report a 15-30% average increase in tips. Octopus also has helped to foster a sense of community amongst drivers through digital gatherings, live meetups, periodic promotions, and informational webinars.

Advertising inventory shown on Octopus’ network of rideshare screens gives marketers access to highly desirable audiences in a unique, captive environment. With full premium video, programmatic capabilities and engaging interactivity, rideshare advertising inventory remains among the most valuable digital advertising channels available.

“Throughout recent months, we’ve seen a huge rebound in demand for rideshare, as people return to bars, restaurants, travel and entertainment,” Sayler said. “People are developing new habits and experiencing things with a new perspective following the pandemic, and there couldn’t be a better time for rideshare drivers and advertisers to partner with Octopus.”

About Octopus Interactive

Octopus Interactive is the largest network of rideshare screens throughout the United States. Octopus provides advertisers the opportunity to reach a captive and engaged audience through our location-based interactive video platform. Our drivers receive cash earnings, better tips and improved ratings by enhancing the customer experience for riders. For more information visit www.playoctopus.com

