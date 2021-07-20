Global Bio-identical hormone replacement market is estimated to be US$ 46.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period - by PMI

Covina, CA, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bio-identical hormone replacement market accounted for US$ 21.8 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 46.5 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5%. Estrogen or oestrogen, is a category of sex hormone responsible for the development and regulation of the female reproductive system and secondary sex characteristics. There are three major endogenous estrogens that have estrogenic hormonal activity: estrone, estradiol, and estriol. Estrogen is a hormone that plays various roles in the body. In females, it helps develop and maintain both the reproductive system and female characteristics, such as breasts and pubic hair.Estrogens are synthesized in all vertebrates and some insects. Their presence in both vertebrates and insects suggests that estrogenic sex hormones have an ancient evolutionary history. Quantitatively, estrogens circulate at lower levels than androgens in both men and women. While estrogen levels are significantly lower in males than in females, estrogens nevertheless have important physiological roles in males.

The Global Bio-identical hormone replacement market, By Type (Estrogens, Progesterone, Testosterone, Others), By Product Type (Tablets and Capsules, Creams and Gels, Injectable, Patches and Implants, Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Academic and Research, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Key Highlights:

In 2019, a novel ‘bio-identical’ version of estradiol and progesterone became available in the USA. Bio-identical hormone replacement therapy (HRT) refers to products that are chemically identical to the hormones naturally produced by the body and are derived from plants as opposed to traditional HRT which are synthetic. Bio-identical hormones are unrelated to biosimilars which are alternative versions of biologics with high molecular complexity. Although there is no evidence yet that bio-identical hormones confer any advantages over synthetic versions widely available, the product is forecast to do well in the USA thereby offsetting value losses at a global level due to LoP events.

In September 2018, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, launched Imvexxy, (estradiol vaginal inserts) in the U.S. Imvexxy is used for treating moderate-to-severe dyspareunia (vaginal pain associated with sexual activity), due to menopause.

Analyst View:

In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, CosmetiCare, an award-winning cosmetic plastic surgery center and medspa, is now providing bioidentical hormone therapy to help people who are experiencing a hormonal imbalance as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic, age or other factors. Leading the launch of its new bioidentical hormone therapy services, CosmetiCare is pleased to welcome Jennifer Rosenfeld, NP, a certified nurse practitioner and bioidentical hormone therapy provider, with five years of industry knowledge and specialized expertise in anti-aging and wellness programs, thread lifts and injectables.

The Global Bio-identical hormone replacement market, By Type (Estrogens, Progesterone, Testosterone, Others), By Product Type (Tablets and Capsules, Creams and Gels, Injectable, Patches and Implants, Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Academic and Research, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Global Bio-identical hormone replacement market is segmented based on the Type, Product Type, End-User, and region.

By Type, the Global Bio-identical hormone replacement market is segmented into Estrogens, Progesterone, Testosterone, Others.

By Product Type, the Global Bio-identical hormone replacement market is segmented into Tablets and Capsules, Creams and Gels, Injectable, Patches and Implants, Others.

By End-User, the Global Bio-identical hormone replacement market is segmented into Hospitals, Academic and Research, Others.

By region, the Global Bio-identical hormone replacement market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the Global Bio-identical hormone replacement market includes SottoPelle, Therapeutic MD, BioTE Medical, Neuva Aesthetics, Biostation, Defy Medical, and Full Life Wellness.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Browse Related Reports: