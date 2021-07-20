MDsave rated “A+ Likely to Recommend” by KLAS Research

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a First Look report by KLAS Research, online healthcare marketplace MDsave was rated “A+ Likely to Recommend.” KLAS seeks to provide accurate, honest information regarding healthcare IT organizations by conducting interviews with payers and hospital executives. Based on the research conducted by KLAS, 91% of MDsave customers were “extremely satisfied” with the product and the responsive service. Of the respondents interviewed, 100% would purchase MDsave again.

KLAS’ First Look report emphasizes the critical need for MDsave’s services within the healthcare industry. The CMS transparent pricing regulation requires organizations to provide upfront and clear pricing information regarding their services; however, many healthcare organizations remain noncompliant. According to KLAS research, MDsave provides a “one-stop shop” solution to this mandate by assisting providers with pricing transparency and supporting revenue collection—thus eliminating surprise billing. Mike Davis, healthcare information technology (HCIT) market research analyst and expert, noted that the MDsave marketplace’s “consumer-friendly format” and service financing options suggest long-term company viability.

Survey respondents also gave “glowing reviews of MDsave’s account representatives and support staff.” “[MDsave is] willing to go the extra mile for us even when it isn’t beneficial to them,” a hospital executive stated. “They really put our patients first. [MDsave] drives outcomes and holds up their end of bargains.” Additionally, of the customers interviewed, 20% saw positive outcomes immediately upon implementing MDsave, and 70% saw positive outcomes within six months of launch.

To read the full report, visit mdsave.com/klas-report.

About MDsave

Co-located in Brentwood, Tenn. and San Francisco, Calif., MDsave is the world’s first online healthcare marketplace, bringing together patients seeking affordable, reliable care with providers offering high-quality services at fair prices. Using cutting-edge technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers alike through negotiated rates, bundled pricing and upfront payment. The MDsave marketplace also helps employers and payers offer more value to employees and policyholders with out-of-pocket deductible costs. Launched in June 2012, the company offers a wealth of information on its website about common illnesses and procedures. For more information, visit www.mdsave.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Learn more on the KLAS website.