Talage Announces Partnership with Cowbell Cyber

RENO, Nev., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talage , a provider of digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance, is pleased to announce a partnership with Cowbell Cyber (Cowbell), a provider of next-generation cyber insurance for commercial businesses enabling appointed agents to process cyber coverages on Talage’s Wheelhouse platform .



Launched in 2019, Cowbell specializes in admitted cyber insurance programs for businesses with revenue up to $250 million in all 50 states. Pioneering a unique approach to cyber insurance, Cowbell combines artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cyber insurance with a continuous underwriting platform and modern technology from partners, like Talage. By providing the digital tools Cowbell’s agents need to sell cyber insurance via any channel, Wheelhouse shortens the quote-to-bind time and automates manual processes for increased efficiency, productivity, and growth.

“Cyber coverage is rapidly emerging as a financial protection that small business owners, in particular, are anxious to get,” said Dan Law, director of national accounts at Cowbell Cyber. “Our goal with Cowbell and our proprietary Cowbell Factors is to simplify the quantification of cyber risk and make cyber insurance accessible to all businesses. It’s about speed-to-market for small business owners who need this kind of coverage. This integration with Talage’s Wheelhouse is a great step forward for us.”

As the frequency and severity of cyber incidents and ransomware attacks increase, small and mid-size business owners still require education around the types of needed coverage. Digital distribution is a growing demand for insurance companies, agents, potential policyholders, and existing insureds. For Cowbell, the integration with Wheelhouse provides a quick, easy path to digital distribution, enhances the purchasing experience of cyber policies for small businesses, and boosts agent productivity.

“We appreciate Cowbell’s singular focus on providing cyber coverage to vulnerable and underserved small businesses," said Adam Kiefer, CEO of Talage . "By working together, and through integrations such as this one, commercial insurance coverages, like the cyber products offered by Cowbell, can be brought to market faster than ever before.”

With the solution already live, Talage’s Wheelhouse gives Cowbell’s agents immediate access to user-friendly portals, online checkout capabilities, intuitive automation, and optimized agent-customer interactions for educational purposes in complex sales situations.

About Talage

Talage develops digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance that transform the insurance quoting process for agents and carriers. Talage’s Wheelhouse technology empowers property and casualty (P&C) agents to sell small business coverages via any channel, allows carriers to more effectively use APIs, and automates manual processes for increased productivity. For more information, please visit www.talageins.com .

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber is dedicated to providing standalone, admitted, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and mid-size businesses. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell’s continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia and provides SMBs with admitted cyber insurance on AM Best “A” rated paper. For more information, please visit cowbell.insure .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597