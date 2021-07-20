Aristocrat Group Announces Completion of Preliminary Financials

HOUSTON, TX, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aristocrat Group Corp. (OTC: ASCC), the manufacturer of RWB Vodka, is proud to announce that independent preliminary financials have been completed. Aristocrat Group looks forward to the future with Derek Sisson as the CEO. Mr. Sisson is the founder of Famous Brands which is the owner of Merica Bourbon. Merica Bourbon is nationally distributed and sold in over 400 Walmarts and larger national chains. Mr. Sisson has been featured multiple times on Fox & Friends, Forbes, Entrepreneur, CBS and other major media outlets.





"We are excited to be moving forward as a company with the completion of these financials and the potential additions of new spirit brands. Getting the financials done will help elevate our company and bring new brand awareness. We are proud to be Americans and proud of the product we have produced for the American people," said Derek Sisson, CEO/President.

RWB Vodka is proudly made in America with the finest American grains, using a revolutionary process to offer the cleanest, smoothest and best-tasting vodka. This vodka is dedicated to the same pride and craftsmanship that made this country great.

Aristocrat expects to add a large portfolio of distilled spirits to its group of products and design a tasting room to offer public tours as well as hosting private and public events.

