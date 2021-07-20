Premera Blue Cross, Walgreens Community Vaccine Clinic Supports Health Equity Efforts in South King County

Tukwila, Wash, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of a shared commitment to ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, Premera Blue Cross and Walgreens are hosting a community vaccine clinic in Tukwila. The clinic is part of a larger effort by both Premera and Walgreens to improve healthcare and address access barriers within the communities they serve.

“Walgreens is excited to join Premera Blue Cross and other partners to host COVID vaccination clinics,” said Kristen Schmiemeier, Area Healthcare Supervisor Seattle, WA and Alaska, Walgreens. “Vaccination is the nation’s best defense for defeating this pandemic.”

The companies are partnering with the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce and Tukwila Pantry to host the clinic, which will be held between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31st at Tukwila Pantry, ​3118 S. 140th Street, Tukwila, Wash. The clinic will be held during Tukwila Pantry’s food distribution program, which typically serves between 200 to 300 families from Tukwila, SeaTac and Burien.

“The Seattle Southside Chamber is proud to help coordinate and facilitate access to the COVID-19 vaccine and has been working to do just that all year,” said Andrea Reay, President and CEO, Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce. “The best way we can get back to work safely and keep our community strong and healthy is to get vaccinated. Thank you to our members and partners that are working so hard to make access fair and equitable.”

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine free of charge to the food bank’s clients as well as community members. The vaccine has been approved for people ages 12 and up. Appointments are not required.

Supporting this clinic is part of Premera’s long-standing efforts to ensure equitable COVID-19 vaccine access, specifically for communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Premera has hosted similar clinics at its campus in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., and contributed $150,000 to the All in WA Vaccine Equity Initiative.

“At Premera Blue Cross, we recognize that there are long-standing health inequities that persist, and we are committed to making healthcare work better for everyone” said Chad Murphy, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at Premera Blue Cross. “Through this clinic, we hope to remove barriers for South King County residents who may have had difficulties in obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine, and to ensure everyone has access to affordable and quality healthcare.”



Walgreens will provide the staffing and operational support for the off-site clinic, and additional volunteer support will be provided by the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce and Premera.

People who receive the vaccine will be provided with details on how to obtain a second dose and a second off-site clinic will also be held at the Tukwila Food Pantry. Premera and Walgreens will host other clinics throughout Washington that are focused on ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Premera Blue Cross is a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, providing comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to about 2.5 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies.



Walgreens is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day.