GoMining Introduces a New Approach to Mining Crypto

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoMining company has created a GMT token that solves crypto-related problems such as buying expensive hardware and power consumption. This is a unique solution that will not only save people from unnecessary spending, but also increase mining income.



A distinctive feature of GMT is that, unlike other tokens, each GMT is backed by real, constantly growing computing power (measured in TH/s) via the SHA-256 protocol. The token is an asset, but apart from that the supply capacity of each GMT allows its holders to mine Bitcoin for an unlimited period of time.

Another important distinctive feature of GMT is that it constantly increases in price. Every week the team introduces new capacities and issues tokens proportionally to these capacities. After the additional issue, the team burns 20%-90% of issued tokens and redistributes the released capacity between all GMTs in circulation. As a result, the supply capacity of each token increases, which leads to income growth.

GoMining is actively committed to green and sustainable development. 50% of the electricity for data centers comes from renewable energy sources such as hydroelectric power plants and wind turbines. In the future, the team plans to completely switch to rational energy consumption and minimize any ecological footprint. GoMining plans to keep on increasing the supply capacity of each token which will lead to a constant increase in the profitability of the holders. In a few years the company plans to reach the final goal: to take 20% of the world's BTC mining.



