TERRA Announces Private Sale In Grand Style

For those not familiar with TERRA, it is a decentralized protocol for seamless access to asset liquidity on Binance Smart Chain. Native TERRA BEP20 tokens can be exchanged directly in the future, on the TERRA DEX platform.



Today, the team at TERRA is pleased to announce its private token sale to the crypto community. The TERRA token is being launched with 35% tokens allotted, which is 350,000,000 TERRA for the private sale. TERRA token acts as a share of the company. The liquidity of the token directly depends on the total turnover of the company’s funds.

The token is based on the official BCN protocol: BEP-20. TERRA tokens are blockchain assets that have value, and can also be sent and received like any other cryptocurrency.

Use Cases

Some of the use cases of TERRA includes:

1. Pay



Members of the TERRA community can use the token to make payment or invest on the CoinTERRA investment platform.

2. P2P



TERRA can also facilitate peer-to-peer transactions. In essence, you can send or receive tokens on the BSC network between your friends or family members at a low cost.

3. Hold



You can buy and hold TERRA until the price reaches your target, so that you sell to make a profit.

4. Lend



TERRA has a user-friendly lending platform. You can lend or borrow your tokens to other members of the platform to earn interest.

Choosing CoinTerra

TERRA brings stability and professionalism into the crypto ecosystem. Here are some reasons why investors prefer TERRA over other projects of this kind:

Reliable protection of funds

The team at CoinTerra uses cutting-edge security measures to protect investors' deposits and earnings.

Professional financial management

CoinTerra parades a team of experienced analysts and traders with a track record of performance in their various endeavors. The team understands the dynamic of the crypto market and how to predict the behavior of the market.

The Private Presale TERRANOMICS

Total Supply: 100% - 1 000 000 000

Private Sale: 35% - 350 000 000 TERRA

Public Distribution: 20% - 200 000 000 TERRA

Team Tokens: 10% - 100 000 000 TERRA

Liquidity: 15% - 150 000 000 TERRA

Staking: 10% - 100 000 000 TERRA

Marketing: 10% - 100 000 000 TERRA



About TERRA

TERRA is a decentralized protocol for seamless access to asset liquidity on Binance Smart Chain. TERRA DEX will be an open source software and fully decentralized protocol for automated liquidity provision on Binance Smart Chain for users and DeFi applications.

TERRA DEX will empower developers, liquidity providers, and traders to participate in a financial marketplace that is open and accessible to all.

