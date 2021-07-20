Kronos Advanced Technologies Reports Increased Air Purifiers Inventory in Time for Fire Season

Los Angeles, CA, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized, announced today that the Company increased its inventory levels in the third quarter, particularly in Home and Small Business Air Purifiers segments.

"Now is the time to buy Kronos® air purifiers before wildfires start in your area," commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos President. "Wildfires have unfortunately become a fact of life in the U.S., especially affecting the west coast. With a potentially historic drought and high temperatures, we could see more wildfires during the second half of this year and lots of smoke. That smoke significantly lowers the Air Quality, both indoors and outdoors, and creates breathing hazards for millions of people, both those who live near the fires and people much farther, depending on the wind direction. Kronos® air purifiers are the best way to combat wildfires related air quality problems".

California Air Resources Board ( https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/homepage ) offers helpful information on wildfire effects and how it changes the IAQ (Indoor Air Quality) in your home. Extreme fires are a growing threat to public health and safety, to houses, to air quality and climate goals, and our forests. California is seeing fires that burn larger and hotter on average than ever before. One-quarter of the state — more than 25 million acres — is now classified under very high or extreme fire threat. And more than 25 percent of the state's population lives in these high fire-risk areas. Smoke from extreme fires can occur with little warning and travel long distances and into urban areas many miles from the flames, negatively impacting public health and degrading quality of life. California is facing increasingly catastrophic wildfire seasons. Wildfire smoke – a complex mixture of air pollutants – is unhealthy to breathe and can be especially dangerous for children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with heart or respiratory conditions. These sensitive groups are advised to limit outdoor activities, especially when the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches levels considered 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' or above. Even healthy people may experience symptoms in smoky conditions or after exposure. Pets also can be affected by unhealthy air and should be brought indoors, if possible. Wildfires produce a range of harmful air pollutants, from known cancer-causing substances to tiny particles that can aggravate existing health problems and increase the risk of heart attack or stroke. Particulate matter (PM) is the principal pollutant of concern from wildfire smoke for the relatively short-term exposures (hours to weeks) typically experienced by the public. Particles from smoke tend to be very small (with diameters of 2.5 micrometers and smaller). They are small enough to get deep into the lungs, and the tiniest, ultrafine particles can pass directly into the bloodstream. The association between PM2.5 and heart and lung health effects is well documented in scientific literature.

Larger and more frequent and intense wildfires are a growing public health problem, contributing to reduced air quality for people living near or downwind of the fire. Health problems related to wildfire smoke exposure can be as mild as eye and respiratory tract irritation and as serious as worsening of heart and lung disease, including asthma, and even premature death.

Kronos offers a 10% discount and affordable monthly payment plans on all products to eligible U.S.-based workers who are helping to battle the pandemic and fires. Those eligible to receive the discount include active-duty military and veterans, military families including spouses and dependents, healthcare workers, firefighters, and police first responders, government employees, and school teachers. To utilize these discounts, please visit https://www.KronosATI.co and enter the discount code "THANKYOU10" so that the 10% discount will automatically be generated for online purchases. Discounts are available with GOVX ID that instantly and securely verifies customer military, first responder, and healthcare worker status online. That means customers don't have to upload documents or share sensitive information on multiple websites to access discounts.

GovX ID is trusted by more than 5 million members and over 1,000 brands. We keep your information safe and make it easy to unlock the discounts you've earned when you shop online. Standard shipping rates apply (excluding Alaska and Hawaii). Not valid when applying any other discounts available.

"This year, again, we're doing everything we can to help our communities during this crisis and have been supporting public schools with our air purifiers donation program, but we wanted to do more, especially now during the wildfire season since smoke can make air quality for children and adults unbearable, whether or not with pre-existing conditions like asthma and allergies. By offering affordable monthly payments and special discounts for our unique air purification products, we are supporting the need to breathe safe air at home and at work for frontline workers who are out there daily, keeping us safe and helping people," added Michael Rubinov, Kronos President.

NPR reported recently that 1 in 7 Americans Have Experienced Dangerous Air Quality Due To Wildfires per year. Wildfires near cities have become commonplace in the Western United States, but this year the reach and intensity of the dangerous air pollution they produce have been the worst on record.

Many Americans in populous, urban areas endured smoke far longer than in previous years. Some places experienced very unhealthy or hazardous air from wildfires for the first time ever recorded.

An NPR analysis of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency air quality data found that nearly 50 million people in California, Oregon, and Washington live in counties that experienced at least one day of "unhealthy" or worse air quality during wildfire season so far this year. That's 1 in 7 Americans, an increase of more than 9 million people compared with 2018, which was previously the worst previous year. And this year's wildfire season is far from over.

NPR's analysis looked at air quality on days from July to January of each year, specifically focusing on small inhalable particles that can lodge deep in the lungs and be harmful to humans. An EPA spokesperson said this kind of pollutant, known as PM2.5, is the most likely culprit found in the air from wildfire smoke. More than 17 million people — the most ever recorded during fire season — live in counties where air quality reached levels deemed "very unhealthy" or "hazardous." This is the range where the EPA says everyone may be at risk for serious health effects, and they recommend children, older people, and those with lung disease avoid any outdoor exertion.

Kronos Advanced Technologies is offering a wide variety of uniquely patented lines of smart air purifiers for indoor use that removes 99.98% of all pollutants, including smoke, bacteria, and viruses, but also does not require any filter replacements, making our air purifiers the lowest cost of ownership in the industry for comparable products. We also offer a personal air purifier for outdoor activity -FIT AIR.

Kronos products for safer indoor air quality include Model 3, Model 5, and Model 8 (also marketed as Airdoge® products). The Company offers a unique air purifier, Tesla Air, for car use.

MODEL 5 (MSRP $650): Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space every hour (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v).

MODEL 8 (MSRP $1,199) ON SALE price $999.00: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft. (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30" (H) x 15" (W) x 15", weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The Model 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA, and the lowest cost of ownership.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

