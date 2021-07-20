Ubersuggest Announces Creative Product Executive Miles Nurse as CPO

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubersuggest, the global SEO and content platform part of NP Digital, announced today that Miles Nurse has joined as its Chief Product Officer. Nurse brings a creative and analytical mentality to the team, helping drive a product strategy that will impress Ubersuggest’s customers and fuel growth.

Nurse brings more than 25 years of invaluable and diverse experiences in strategic planning initiatives, product innovation, branding, learning development, and cultural transformation for organizations ranging from $1M to $20B in revenue. Through his various leadership roles, he has gained knowledge in SaaS, education, advertising, digital agencies, and game development. Nurse offers a breadth of perspectives required to grow innovative digital enterprises such as Ubersuggest.

“A core area of investment, priority and focus for Ubersuggest is the quality of our products and services,” said Max Cheprasov, CEO of Ubersuggest. “Miles has spent his career building his knowledge and expertise in the product space, and we’re pleased to welcome him to the team as this will be instrumental in driving our innovation strategy forward.”

Prior to joining Ubersuggest, Nurse was the former CPO for Unbounce, the leading ML-powered landing page platform for marketers. Before that, he led incubation and whitespace exploration at BigPark (Microsoft), co-founded an AR start-up, and built and managed the #1 post-secondary Digital Design program in North America.

“It’s an exciting time to join Ubersuggest as the company hyper-focuses on product development and enhanced client experiences. I’m eager to join this forward-thinking team and bring strategic product-specific leadership to the organization,” said Nurse. “Ubersuggest and NP Digital have continuously led the charge in the marketing industry and it’s an honor to help further accelerate its expansion and value.”

About Ubersuggest

Ubersuggest, a proprietary technology part of NP Digital, is a robust SEO and content marketing platform that provides keyword and content suggestions. The tool uses consumer search demand, content format performance and competition, on-page technical SEO and backlink analyzers, and a workflow digital asset management solution for end-to-end SEO campaign management.

Ubersuggest is offered for free in 234 countries and in 9 languages to the marketing community and offers a more robust paid subscription. In 2020, Ubersuggest had 14 million unique visitors, and hit a milestone of 2 million active users with an average of 500 million monthly queries against its growing data set of over 6 billion keywords, 2 trillion links, and 1 billion pieces of content.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands, and has a small business division. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest growing, award winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to building meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most important Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with seven offices and headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information visit npdigital.com

