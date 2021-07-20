SADA Wins 2020 Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year - North America Award

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading global business and technology consultancy, has been awarded the 2020 Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year - North America award. This is the third year in a row SADA has earned a top partner award, which honors the partner that sold the most Google Cloud products and built the strongest customer relationships.



SADA has been working with Google since 2007 and was a launch partner on Google Apps (which later became G Suite and eventually, Google Workspace). Today, SADA offers one of the widest ranges of Google Cloud services in the Google Cloud partner ecosystem, including enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, workplace transformation, cloud managed services, transition and change management. SADA has also earned Google Cloud Specializations for Data Analytics, Application Development, Cloud Migration, Infrastructure, Location-based Services and Work Transformation-Enterprise. Last year, SADA announced a multi-year, $500 million agreement with Google Cloud, and recently SADA shared it had achieved 130% year-over-year growth in 2020 and was on pace for its best year ever in 2021.

“Congratulations to the entire SADA team for continued success and honor of being named Google Cloud Partner of the Year once again,” shared Mario Ciabarra, CEO, Quantum Metric. “We’re proud to be a SADA customer and a SaaS Alliance Partner to bring impactful solutions to customers. Knowing Google Cloud validates our decision to go Google with SADA is even more reassuring for our long-term investments together.”

“These annual awards recognize the significant commitment our partners have made to helping customers succeed, and their extensive capabilities across Google Cloud solutions and products,” said Carolee Gearhart, Global Channel Chief at Google Cloud. “We’re excited to recognize SADA as our Reseller Partner of the Year for North America based on their outstanding work on behalf of customers over the past year, bringing Google Cloud products to customers and building relationships to help transform their customers’ businesses.”

“Earning a Google Cloud Partner of the Year award three years in a row is an incredible achievement,” said Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA. “I couldn’t be more proud of our people, who work incredibly hard every day to help our customers get maximum value for their investment in Google Cloud. Thank you to Google Cloud for recognizing what our joint customers have accomplished with SADA and Google Cloud. We look forward to making it four in a row next year!”

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations and Expertise, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018, 2019 and 2020, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 15 straight years, and the 2021 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces. More info at www.sada.com.