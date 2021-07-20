GitLab Inc. Wins Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Application and Development

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GitLab Inc. , a company that offers a complete DevOps Platform, today announced that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Global Technology Partner of the Year award for Application Development.

GitLab Inc. was recognized for the company’s achievements in Application Development and Modernization in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers unite teams and workflows with GitLab to efficiently and securely develop cloud native, scalable solutions with cutting edge technology on Google Cloud. GitLab supports various types of deployment targets for DevOps teams to choose from like GKE, GKE AutoPilot, CloudRun, and Anthos as a Cloud Native, multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud software development platform. GitLab also enables enterprises to adopt modern workflows like GitOps when deploying to Google Cloud’s platform. The partnership brings value to customers by reducing cycle times so that they can deliver valuable applications and updates quickly. Additionally, the partnership brings GitLab’s unique CI/CD and DevSecOps platform to Google Cloud, so teams can work with secure, innovative technologies.

“We’re proud to recognize GitLab as our Technology Partner of the Year for Application Development,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “This award recognizes GitLab’s commitment to customer success, and its delivery of innovative and impactful solutions on Google Cloud in Application Development. We look forward to building together with GitLab and creating business value for customers with cloud technologies.”

By combining GitLab’s integrations with Google Cloud services, the partnership enables a consistent and efficient developer and operator experience for a more predictable software development lifecycle for various workloads across teams in a broad range of verticals and enterprises. Collaboration is one of GitLab’s key values and by practicing this value with a partner like Google Cloud, GitLab can continue delivering award-winning work to customers.

About GitLab

GitLab is a complete DevOps platform built from the ground up as a single application for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle enabling Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle. This allows teams to significantly reduce cycle times through more efficient collaboration and enhanced focus.

Built on Open Source, GitLab works alongside its growing community, which is composed of thousands of developers and millions of users, to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations. GitLab has an estimated 30 million+ users (both Paid and Free), from startups to global enterprises, including Ticketmaster, Jaguar Land Rover, Nasdaq, Dish Network, and Comcast trust GitLab to deliver great software faster. All-remote since 2015, GitLab Inc. has more than 1,300 team members in 68 countries.