Pythian Wins 2020 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year for Data Management Award

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“ Pythian ”), a leading data, analytics and cloud services company, announced today that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year for Data Management Award. The new award recognizes one partner with the Data Management Specialization that most helped its customers jump-start their business transformation by migrating and managing enterprise data more reliably and securely with Google Cloud.



Pythian was recognized for its achievements managing data in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping customers optimize and modernize enterprise data for greater reliability, security, and value creation. These enterprise data platform projects are highly complex and require a multidisciplinary team to ensure success. The foundation for Pythian's Google Cloud data modernization, migration and management practice is built upon its deep expertise across a wide range of database technologies, including Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Cassandra, MongoDB and Microsoft SQL Server, as well as its experience collaborating with Google Cloud on its CloudSQL and Bare Metal Solution offerings. Pythian's long-established leadership within the technical community was also a key differentiator.

“Pythian is honored to be the very first recipient of the global Google Cloud Specialization - Data Management Partner of the Year Award. This validates our 24-year history of working side-by-side with our customers to help them use their data to drive better business outcomes,” stated Keith Angell , CEO at Pythian. “As enterprises continue to digitally transform and become increasingly data centric, we look forward to many more successful collaborations with Google Cloud and our shared customers.”

“Google Cloud Specializations recognize partner excellence and proven customer success in a particular product area or industry,” said Carolee Gearhart, Global Channel Chief at Google Cloud. “Based on proven, repeatable customer success and strong technical capabilities, we’re delighted to recognize Pythian as the Data Management Specialization Partner of the Year.”

Pythian’s data management planning, deployment and management services for Google Cloud result in projects that allow organizations to take the step towards business transformation. Papa John’s International, Inc. , the world’s third largest pizza company, chose Pythian to guide their journey to Google Cloud.

“We were looking for a strategic partner and an expert assessment on how to move from our on-premise deployment into the public cloud,” said Brian Jones , director of data assets and services at Papa John’s. “Pythian had the blend of skills and experience we needed and recommended a transformation path to modernize our systems, see cost savings, and provide a strong data platform to leverage into the future.”

Pythian earned the Data Management Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program in 2020. The company demonstrated its expertise and success in building customer solutions in the data management field using Google Cloud technology.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global IT services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with eight specializations—in Cloud Migration, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Infrastructure, Application Development, IoT, Data Management and Work Transformation-Enterprise—and a certified Google Cloud Managed Service Provider, Pythian has delivered thousands of professional and managed services data and applications projects in the hybrid cloud world. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and on our Blog .