Peapod Digital Labs Joins Business Coalition for Equality Act; Donates $7,500 to Campus Pride

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapod Digital Labs, the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine of the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, proudly announces it has become a member of the Business Coalition for the Equality Act and made a donation of $7,500 to Campus Pride.



In signing the Business Coalition for the Equality Act, Peapod Digital Labs joined many of America’s greatest companies in the fight to address, and ultimately ensure, basic protections to LGBTQ+ people. The bill helps to safeguard against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in the workplace, housing, credit, jury service, public accommodations and federal funding.

“At PDL, creating a safe and inclusive workplace for our team is core to who we are, and we believe it is our responsibility to not only create this environment for our associates, but to extend our efforts into the communities where we live and work,” said JJ Fleeman, President, Peapod Digital Labs. “In the journey toward true equity and inclusion, there is a lot more work to do, but we’re committed to collaborating within our workplace and with other employers and partners to drive real and lasting change. Signing the Equality Act is an important step and one example of our ongoing commitment to this important work.”

In addition to joining the Business Coalition for the Equality Act, Peapod Digital Labs has also pledged $7,500 to Campus Pride, the leading national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization for student leaders and campus groups working to create a safer college environment for LGBTQ+ students.

To learn more about Peapod Digital Labs, go to www.peapoddigitallabs.com.

About Peapod Digital Labs

Peapod Digital Labs is the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA. As the innovation lab for the U.S. brands, Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, Peapod Digital Labs promotes digital and e-commerce innovation, technology and experience to meet the changing needs of customers of each Ahold Delhaize USA local brand, regardless of when, where and how consumers choose to shop. Learn more at www.peapoddigitallabs.com.

Contact:

Theresa Funk

(312) 569-0045



