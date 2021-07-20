URAC and AmerisourceBergen Announce Strategic Relationship

Washington, DC, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC, the nation’s largest independent health care accreditation organization and the undisputed recognized leader in pharmacy accreditation, announced today that is has entered into an agreement with global health care company, AmerisourceBergen to provide discounted pricing on URAC accreditation and designation programs, as well as value-added services to AmerisourceBergen’s dispensing provider customers seeking new accreditation.

This relationship exemplifies URAC’s continuing goal of improving the quality of health care across the country, by making its meaningful accreditation programs available to even more organizations.

“Providers, hospitals and health systems are increasingly building specialty pharmacy and telehealth capabilities, and it’s vitally important they are accredited, so as to ensure the best outcomes for their patients,” said Shawn Griffin, MD, URAC’s President and CEO. “We are really excited about how this partnership will allow us to accredit more provider and hospitals pharmacies and telehealth practices.”

“URAC is glad to work with a world-class organization like AmerisourceBergen that shares the same goal of improving health care for individuals,” concluded Griffin.

“Improving health and wellness of patients through quality care is the cornerstone of our partnership with URAC,” said John Ryan, Vice President of Service Solutions and Operations at AmerisourceBergen. “We understand the critical role accreditation plays in enhancing patient outcomes, and we’re excited to offer this opportunity to our customers and assist them in the accreditation process.”

“We’re hopeful that this relationship will continue to enable pharmacies to provide accessible community-based care and create new and improved opportunities to access the medications their patients need.”

--------------

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. We develop our evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing pharmacies, health care management and operations, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. Learn more at https://www.urac.org/.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies, and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency, and reliability for human and animal health. Our 41,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #8 on the Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at https://amerisourcebergen.com/.