CRN® Recognizes Enso Security on its 2021 Emerging Vendors List

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enso Security , the first Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) solution, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Enso Security to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This annual list honors new and up-and-coming technology vendors that have proven their commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel. Organizations featured on the list—all six years old or younger—are selected across eight different categories: cloud, data center, security, big data, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), storage and networking/unified communications.



Enso was recognized by CRN for its ASPM platform which deploys into enterprise environments to create an actionable, unified inventory of all application assets, their owners, security posture and associated risk.

“Enso is honored to be among an impressive list of emerging security innovators. We originated the ASPM solution to help AppSec teams build simplified, agile and scalable application security programs that work without slowing developers down,” said Roy Erlich, co-founder and CEO at Enso Security. “As we witnessed in recent cyber attacks, a gap in application security can jeopardize the business of any company. Our turnkey ASPM solution helps security teams to scale and gain control over their AppSec programs. Enso discovers application inventory, ownership and risk to easily transform AppSec into an automated, systematic discipline, tailored to the needs of its user.”

Enso also recently introduced a free, interactive tool for the app developer community at large, The AppSec Map . This resource identifies, categorizes and maps all available tools in the market to help practitioners figure out what they need and what exists.

“The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers in search of the latest innovative technologies can depend on the Emerging Vendors list as a trusted resource.”

The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors . Enso was also honored as a winner in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards® Startup of the Year, Security Software category. Learn more at www.enso.security .

About Enso Security

Enso is an application security posture management (ASPM) platform, allowing software security groups to scale and gain control over application security programs and to systematically protect applications.

The Enso ASPM platform easily deploys into enterprise environments to create an actionable, unified inventory of all application assets, their owners, security posture and associated risk. It helps security teams easily build and enforce security policies and transform AppSec into an automated, systematic discipline.

Media Contact:

Deb Montner

Montner Tech PR

dmontner@montner.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook

© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com