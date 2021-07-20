GoMining Created a Token that Has Become an Alternative to Traditional and Cloud Mining

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since mining has recently become popular, many difficulties associated with this process such as expensive hardware and power consumption have arisen. GoMining has developed an exclusive alternative which will eliminate unnecessary problems.



GoMining has created a unique token, GMT, which is backed by the real computing power of their mining fleet of devices. Besides the fact that each token is an asset, it allows mining Bitcoin on a daily basis. Moreover, unlike traditional mining, holders don't need to spend money on equipment, and unlike cloud mining, GMT allows mining without a time limit.

At the moment, the company receives 50% of electricity for the operation of data centers from renewable energy sources: hydroelectric power plants and wind turbines. In the future, the team plans to completely move towards sustainable energy consumption and minimize any ecological harm.

Almost every week the team introduces additional equipment and computing power. After this, 20%-90% of new tokens (supplied by fresh computing power) get "burned" and the released capacity is redistributed between other tokens. As a result, the supply capacity of a GMT increases which results in income growth.

In the next few years, the company plans to increase GMT value (and income from mining) by several times. But GoMining's big goal is to provide 20% of the world's BTC mining, which is quite doable given the pace at which the company is growing.

