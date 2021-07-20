UPDATE – Piedmont Healthcare Expands Relationship with InFlight to Support Ongoing Recruiting Blitz

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After over a year of navigating the Covid-19 pandemic, Piedmont Healthcare has expanded its relationship with InFlight Corporation, the award-winning employee experience platform enabling organizations to do more with existing software investments, to support their recruitment needs.



With hiring a top concern for many leading employers, Piedmont Healthcare sought to differentiate itself in today’s competitive market. The integrated healthcare system continues to grow in size, making several thousand external hires in 2020 and anticipating several thousand more in 2021. Having initially selected the InFlight ProgrammaticPLUS job advertising solution two years ago to streamline processes for critical roles, Piedmont Healthcare is now leveraging additional InFlight products to improve the overall candidate experience. Piedmont Healthcare recently began removing friction from the ATS user experience across for all of its jobs using InFlight Apply Flow Enhancement as well as InFlight Candidate Scheduling, which enables candidates to schedule an interview with the recruiter in the flow of the application.

Carly Fearrington, Talent Acquisition Manager at Piedmont Healthcare, shared, “One of the biggest challenges with Covid-19 is that it’s constantly changing the way we do business, the way we recruit. But at the same time, it changes and shifts the hotspot roles that we need to fill, and so we wanted a technology that would enable us to cater to candidates from start to finish, despite the circumstances. InFlight has been an amazing partner in this because their platform and suite of products enables us to come up with flexible solutions to meet our needs.”

Recognizing that recruiting doesn’t end with the application or even the offer letter, Fearrington and her team looked to InFlight to enhance its talent experience throughout, including self-serve event scheduling and onboarding. For example, pre-pandemic, Piedmont Healthcare hosted “Walk-In Wednesdays,” where nurses could walk into any facility and meet with a recruiter to learn about a role before applying. To keep these events going, the organization relied on InFlight to help take the concept virtual through a dedicated scheduling platform, a move that enabled the talent acquisition team to continue connecting with in-demand candidates, including many from out of state.

Piedmont Healthcare also worked with InFlight to create an onboarding experience that reflects a more hybrid reality, noting that onboarding is an employee’s first impression of the organization.

Fearrington added, “As conditions have evolved over the last year, we needed to know what was working and how it was resonating. InFlight has helped us move forward, giving us insight into our performance as we made those critical hires and kept our hospitals staffed throughout this challenging time.”

Chris Gasparro, Senior Director, Customer Success, for InFlight Corporation, commented, “Having partnered with Piedmont Healthcare before Covid-19, we were able to recognize the new obstacles they faced, particularly with hiring essential workers. Through the work we’ve done together, across their apply flow, and with the addition of event scheduling and onboarding, InFlight is helping optimize their employee experience, focusing on their first experiences with the organization as a candidate and later as an employee.”

About Piedmont Healthcare

Piedmont Healthcare empowers communities to connect with safe and high-quality care, conveniently, every step of the way. Our promise is to make a positive difference in every life we touch, and today, we are creating a destination known for the best clinicians and a safe one-of-a-kind experience that always puts patients first. Founded in 1905, we are a private, not-for-profit organization with over 23,000 employees caring for 2.7 million patients across 800 locations and serving communities that comprise 70 percent of Georgia’s population. Piedmont provides safe, convenient, and high-quality care across 11 hospitals, 35 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices, and more than 2,500 Piedmont Clinic members. In 2019, Forbes listed us as one of the Top10 Employers in Georgia, Piedmont became Great Place to Work-Certified™, which was repeated in 2020. In FY 2020, Piedmont provided $393 million in uncompensated care and community benefit programming to the communities we serve. For more information, visit piedmont.org.

About InFlight

To survive and thrive, organizations must be efficient and find ways to do more with less. By optimizing existing software investments, the InFlight Employee Experience Platform (EXP) recognizes and resolves productivity bottlenecks and enhances the digital experience provided by enterprise applications, removing friction for candidates and employees. InFlight EXP uses analytics to identify, quantify, and solve for user experience challenges, increasing user adoption, reducing costly training and support requirements, and dramatically streamlining workflows for existing HCM, ATS, financials, and other applications. To learn how InFlight can help your organization, visit www.inflightintegration.com.