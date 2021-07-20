Unmatched Quality Craftsmanship: How Zsibi Kitchen Cabinet Has Become the GTA’s Trusted Cabinet Provider

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to cabinetry and kitchen design, it can be difficult to find the right balance between beauty and functionality. In today’s era when there are so many options available at our fingertips, aesthetics and cheap price tags often trick homeowners into purchasing a lackluster product of poor quality. The kitchen is the heart of the home and should be treated as such. Zsibi Kitchen Cabinet, the Greater Toronto Area’s premier cabinet design and installation service, is dedicated to curating beautiful spaces and a seamless experience for homeowners seeking to level up their living space.



As the real estate market continues to rise to exponential heights in the GTA, many homeowners have made the wise decision to upgrade their kitchens and bathrooms, adding value to their home in a seller’s market. At the core of any beautiful kitchen is extraordinary cabinetry. A kitchen can have beautiful countertops and high-end appliances, but cabinets tie together a masterpiece to turn an ordinary living space into something magnificent.

Offering classic, transitional, and modern cabinetry, Zsibi Kitchen Cabinet is equipped with the most advanced technology and highly skilled craftsmen and cabinet makers to ensure top-tier quality, durability, and aesthetic for each project. Designed and manufactured in Canada, Zsibi Kitchen Cabinet boasts a vast selection of colors, textures, materials, and hardware to masterfully craft the kitchen of each client’s dreams.

Understanding that the kitchen should reflect each homeowner’s style and personality, the master designers at Zsibi Kitchen Cabinet, collaborate hand in hand with every client to map the perfect layout, select materials, and finishes to enhance the space, and design a space that adds value to the home, should it ever go on the market.

“The team at Zsibi Kitchen Cabinet was truly remarkable. They brought my vision to life with impeccable detail, care, and craftsmanship. Now I always want to be in my kitchen!” - Customer Review

As the one-stop-shop for all kitchen cabinetry needs, Zsibi Kitchen Cabinet proudly serves communities across Mississauga, Etobicoke, North York, Toronto, Oakville, Milton, Brampton, and the Greater Toronto Area. Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to service; Zsibi Kitchen Cabinet’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

About Zsibi Kitchen Cabinet

Zsibi Kitchen Cabinet is a custom kitchen cabinet design and installation company serving the Greater Toronto Area. Founded in 2020, Zsibi Kitchen Cabinet came to life when Zoltan Zsibok acquired Hunnia Kitchens, a well-established kitchen cabinet manufacturing company that had been operating for over 15 years. Zsibi Kitchen Cabinet focuses on building beautiful kitchen cabinets from high-quality materials using the latest technologies combined with old-world craftsmanship.

