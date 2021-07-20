GlobalTranz Voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL For Fourth Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC., a leading third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, has been voted a Top 10 3PL by Inbound Logistics for the fourth consecutive year.



Inbound Logistics is a leading supply chain and logistics market resource. The annual Top 10 3PL award candidates are selected by the publication’s readers, which include industry leaders and influencers. Winners are chosen based on their ability to demonstrate excellence in service, quality, and meeting the needs of shippers and carrier partners.

In the past year, GlobalTranz and its Customer Solutions team demonstrated the ability to provide solutions to each customer’s unique challenges during a record peak season and continued record capacity levels throughout the first half of 2021. The GlobalTranz team stands out in the industry by understanding each customer’s needs and pairing solutions with decades of consultative industry expertise.

The company is demonstrating significant growth in 2021, reporting revenue increase of 72 percent and gross profit growth of 61 percent through June, compared to the same period last year. As shippers evaluate supply chain needs and navigate ongoing disruption, GlobalTranz’s Managed Transportation Services, Final Mile delivery offerings and the GlobalTranz TMS next-generation logistics platform have positioned the business for continued growth in 2021 and beyond.

“This past year presented constant change for our customers and a strong opportunity for our team to continue offering innovative tech-driven supply chain solutions,” said Bob Farrell, CEO of GlobalTranz. “Consecutive recognition from Inbound Logistics in the Top 10 3PL ranking remains a testament to the dedication of our employees to provide our customers exceptional service, solutions and technology, especially in the face of many challenges.”

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

