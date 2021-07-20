Healthcare Workers to Set Up Danger Zones to Protest Short-Staffing at Sutter Hospitals Across Northern CA

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the month of July, Sutter Health employees and allies will rally at facilities across northern California, including TOMORROW at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 21 at Sutter Roseville Medical Center, to expose the threat to workers and patients caused by understaffing, long patient wait times and worker safety issues at Sutter facilities.

“While Sutter has been driving up costs, they’ve been driving down the quality of care, staffing and safety at our hospitals. Just about every department is understaffed. Workers are getting run ragged with no time for breaks, and patients are suffering with long wait times for the care they need,” said Joe Brown, a radiology technician at Sutter Roseville Medical Center. “It’s time for Sutter Health management to put patient and caregiver safety first. Listen to caregivers. Stop short-staffing and lowering the quality of patient care.”

Despite making $189 million in profits in 2021, receiving $843 million in taxpayer money during the COVID-19 pandemic, and paying out millions of dollars in executive salaries and bonuses, Sutter Health has announced layoffs of workers and continues to short-staff their hospitals.

WHAT: Healthcare workers will set up a danger zone with large signs and other visuals, caregivers in their uniforms, PPE and safety gear. They will hold a rally, give speeches, and hold signs in protest of Sutter Health’s understaffing, long patient wait times and worker safety issues.

WHERE: Sutter Roseville Medical Center, 1 Medical Plaza Dr, Roseville, CA 95661

WHEN: Wednesday, July 21, 11 am – 1 pm

Additional Dates & Locations: 11 am – 1 pm

July 21: Sutter Roseville Medical Center & Sutter California Pacific Medical Center - Mission Bernal Campus

July 28: Sutter Lakeside Hospital & Sutter Alta Bates Summit Medical Center

