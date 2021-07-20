ALSTOM SA : Alstom announces the success of a two-tranche senior bond issuance for a total amount of €1.2 billion with maturities across 6 and 9 years

English French

Alstom announces the success of a two-tranche senior bond issuance for a total amount of €1.2 billion with maturities across 6 and 9 years

20 July 2021

Alstom has today successfully carried out the issuance of two tranches of senior unsecured bonds for a total of €1.2 billion at excellent financial conditions.

The 6-year tranche amounts to €500 million with a fixed coupon of 0.125% payable annually.

The 9-year tranche amounts to €700 million with a fixed coupon of 0.5% payable annually.

The order book was oversubscribed by more than 2.4 times. The success of the transaction demonstrates strong support for Alstom’s strategy. The proceeds of the issue of the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The settlement date will be on 27 July 2021 and on such date the bonds will be listed and admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB ("Moody's") confirmed Alstom’s long-term Baa2 rating with a revised outlook from stable to negative on 12 July 2021. The bonds will therefore be rated Baa2 by Moody's.

The bond issue was made by a syndicate of banks: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, HSBC Continental Europe and Société Générale as global coordinators; MUFG Securities (Europe) N.V, Natixis and Unicredit Bank AG as active bookrunners; Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft as passive bookrunners on the 6-year bond; Credit Industriel et Commercial S.A, Intesa Sanpaolo S.P.A., Banco Santander, S.A. as passive bookrunners on the 9-year bond.

