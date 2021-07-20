Proactive news headlines including American Resources, Nextleaf Solutions, Versus Systems and Vox Royalty

New York , July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Arizona Silver Exploration Inc (CVE:AZS) (OTCMKTS:AZASF) hits high grade gold and silver mineralization at the Perry vein on its Philadelphia project click here
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) strikes agreement with Canadian firm TeleVU Innovation to provide remote medical assistance using M400 Smart Glasses in Canada click here
- Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCPINK:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) discovers visible nickel, copper mineralization at its Surimeau project in Quebec click here
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) appoints new senior vice president of regulatory affairs and grants inducement equity award click here
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) (FRA:B003) bolsters board of directors and names Samuel D Riccitelli as new chairman click here
- Braxia Scientific Corp (CSE:BRAX) (OTCMKTS:BRAXF) says ketamine treatment now covered by insurance for Canadian military and RCMP veterans click here
- ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) brings on former Adidas executive Jake Parks as North American sports and entertainment marketplace advisor click here
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) bolsters Rare Earth team with strategic appointment click here
- LexaGene Holdings Inc (OTCQB:LXXGF) (CVE:LXG) says its MiQLab detects common bioreactor contaminant up to 300 times faster than conventional methods click here
- Fobi AI Inc (CVE:FOBI) (OTCQB:FOBIF) strikes new deal with global marketing agency GPJ to implement its Wallet pass solution for major clients click here
- Mindset Pharma Inc (CSE:MSET) (OTCQB:MSSTF) (FRA:9DF) appoints Dr Ishrat Husain to its scientific advisory board click here
- Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) (FRA:L0MA) says it has signed supply agreement with BC Liquor Distribution Branch click here
- Recruiter.com Group Inc (NASDAQ:RCRT) (NASDAQ:RCRTW) says it has surpassed 30,000 recruiters in its on-demand network click here
- Real Luck Group Ltd (CVE:LUCK) (OTCQB:LUKEF) partners with Aspire Global's BtoBet for casino and sportsbook solutions at Luckbox click here
- CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) announces commercial feasibility of CO2 Delivery Solutions system at a Quebec indoor micro cultivation facility click here
- Vox Royalty Corp (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) Segilola gold asset in Nigeria set to pour its first gold bar click here
- Gatling Exploration Inc (CVE:GTR) (OTCQB:GATGF) (FRA:G28A) signs exploration agreement with Matachewan and Wahgoshig First Nations on Larder gold project click here
- Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (FRA:BMVB) to power fan engagement for new English and Welsh cricket competition, The Hundred click here
- Silver Range Resources Ltd (CVE:SNG) (OTCMKTS:SLRRF) (FRA:8SR) recovers high grade samples during exploration program at several Nevada properties click here
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) closes its third pediatric MaaS platform licensing win for a patient-centric, digital front door mobile application portfolio click here
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) (NASDAQ:GMBLW) provides update on rollout of ggCircuit's crypto mining application for LAN centers click here
- Aurelius Minerals Inc (CVE:AUL) (OTCMKTS:AURQF) (FRA:1GA) completes airborne geophysical survey and optical televiewer program in Nova Scotia click here
- XPhyto Corp (CSE:XPHY ) (OTCQB:XPHYF) (FRA:4XT) in transformative acquisition with 3a-diagnostics to enter hi-tech biosensor market and expand diagnostic product portfolio click here
- Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCPINK:EPWCF) (FRA:8EC) to partner with Tabula Rasa HealthCare to offer coronavirus and flu home testing services click here
