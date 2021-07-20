Prothena to Present Data from Two of its Alzheimer’s Disease Programs at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that it will present preclinical data on two of its Alzheimer’s disease (AD) programs at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® 2021 (AAIC®), to be held online and in-person July 26-30, 2021. The two presentations will focus on data for PRX012, Prothena’s next-generation anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) antibody being developed for subcutaneous administration for patients with AD, as well as data on the company’s dual Aβ-tau vaccine being developed for the prevention and treatment of AD.



PRX0012: Next-generation, high-potency Aβ antibody for Alzheimer’s disease with best-in-class potential

PRX012 is a next-generation, high-potency monoclonal antibody designed to deliver best-in-class efficacy, safety and patient experience for the treatment of AD. PRX012 binds to the N-terminus of Aβ, a key component of the plaques associated with AD. The PRX012 Investigational New Drug Application (IND) is expected in 1Q 2022. Data to be presented at AAIC will describe the ability of PRX012 to mediate microglial phagocytic clearance of both unmodified Aβ and pyroglutamate-modified AβpE3-42, in plaques of human AD brain tissue ex vivo.

Poster # 57773, available to view starting Monday July 26, 2021

Presenting Author: Wagner Zago, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

Dual Aβ-tau vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease

Prothena’s multi-epitope vaccine, is a single agent designed to prevent the two key processes associated with AD: formation of Aβ plaques and intraneuronal tau tangles. Both Aβ and tau are considered main factors underlying the disease development and progression of AD. While the majority of vaccines and passive immunotherapies currently under development target one of these components, Prothena’s vaccine was designed to target both Aβ and tau simultaneously. Preclinical data to be presented at AAIC will describe the generation of appropriate antibody quantities, phagocytosis of Aβ, and blockade of tau binding to heparan-sulfate analog, a surrogate endpoint for neuronal uptake of tau by various vaccine constructs.

Poster # 52980, available to view starting Monday July 26, 2021

Presenting Author: Robin Barbour, Sr. Director, Antibody and Assay Development

About Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia causing increasingly serious symptoms, including confusion, disorientation, mood and behavioral changes, difficulty speaking, swallowing and walking. Between 2000-2018, Alzheimer’s as a cause of death increased by 146%. More than 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, making it the most common neurodegenerative disorder. There is an urgent need for therapies that slow the progression and ultimately prevent Alzheimer’s disease to address this global healthcare crisis. Prothena’s Alzheimer’s disease portfolio spans next generation antibody immunotherapy, small molecule and vaccine approaches, geared toward building upon first generation treatments to advance the treatment paradigm.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise with the potential to change the course of devastating rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena’s pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, the treatment potentials, designs, and proposed mechanisms of action of PRX012 and our dual Aβ-tau vaccine; and plans for the future clinical studies of PRX012. These statements are based on estimates, projections, and assumptions that may prove not to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Quarterly Report on form 10-Q filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)5 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 11, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in our expectations.

Contact: