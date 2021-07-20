Mercury teams with CoreAVI to provide advanced safety-critical computing platforms for aerospace and defense

ANDOVER, Mass., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that it is teaming with CoreAVI to provide CoreAVI’s safety-certified graphics, video, and GPU compute solutions to aerospace and defense customers.



The licensing agreement between the companies addresses the growing demand for safety-critical solutions and open standards platforms in the defense market. Mercury will be the exclusive worldwide sales channel for combining CoreAVI’s software and COTS hardware for the aerospace and defense markets providing a single source for safety-critical open standard platform.

“As the demand for flight safety certification increases globally, so does the complexity and performance requirements of the computing systems powering critical avionics applications,” said Jay Abendroth, vice president, Mercury Mission. “The complementary capabilities of our Mission division in mission computing, safety-critical avionics and platform management capabilities combined with CoreAVI’s products will lead to delivering better solutions and products to customers, reinforcing our commitment to Innovation that Matters.”

Mercury and CoreAVI will also work together to develop and market safety-certified highly integrated artificial intelligence (AI) microelectronics technology for rugged, mission-critical enhanced situational awareness and connected autonomous systems.

“Safety is a key element in any airborne platform and as the technology in avionics applications continues to evolve, the safety criticality of both hardware and software must follow suit,” said Damian Fozard, CEO of CoreAVI. “CoreAVI is excited to partner with Mercury to offer our safety-critical graphics and compute solutions, combined with Mercury’s mission computing solutions, to support the future applications of our aerospace and defense customers.”

About Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., USA, the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. For more information, visit mrcy.com.

About CoreAVI

CoreAVI is the global leader in architecting and delivering safety critical graphics and compute software drivers and libraries, embedded “system on chip” and discrete graphics processor components, and certifiable platform hardware IP. CoreAVI’s comprehensive software suite enables development and deployment of complete safety critical solutions for automotive, industrial and aerospace applications requiring certification to the highest integrity levels coupled with full life-cycle support. CoreAVI’s solutions support both graphics and compute applications including safe autonomy, machine vision and AI in the automotive, unmanned vehicle and industrial IoT markets, as well as commercial and military avionics systems. www.coreavi.com

