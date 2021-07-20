Maravai LifeSciences To Host Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, plans to announce its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, and will host a conference call on the same day at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET.



To participate in the conference call, dial (833) 693-0536 or (661) 407-1576 and enter the conference ID number 2296674. For 72 hours following the call, an audio replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the conference ID number above. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the "Investors" section of the Maravai web site at investors.maravai.com.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, and protein labeling and detection to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.