Eleventh Circuit Court Rules in Favor of SmileDirectClub

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), a next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced that an en banc panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit sided with the company, rejecting the Georgia Board of Dentistry’s attempt to shield itself from antitrust liability through an interlocutory appeal. Both the Georgia Dental Board and the Alabama Dental Board sought immediate appeals of lower court decisions in SmileDirectClub’s favor. SmileDirectCub, issued the following statement from Susan Greenspon Rammelt, SmileDirectClub’s Chief Legal Officer and EVP of Business Affairs:



“SmileDirectClub is pleased with the appellate court’s decision and that discovery can now proceed so that we can get to the merits of this case. We are grateful for the support of the FTC and DOJ in this matter and look forward to a similar ruling in connection with the Alabama Dental Board’s appeal of a lower court ruling in our favor. While we take no pleasure in disputes with dental boards, we cannot and will not let anticompetitive conduct interfere with our mission to democratize access to care.”

