United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today announced that net income for the second quarter was $70.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $78.7 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.46 or 144%, from the second quarter a year ago, and represented a decrease of $0.04 or 5% from the first quarter of 2021. On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.79 was up 147% over the year ago quarter. United’s GAAP return on assets (ROA) was 1.46% and its return on common equity was 14.1% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.48% and its return on tangible common equity was 17.8%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.67% for the quarter. The quarter benefited from an allowance release of $13.6 million, reflecting continued improvement in economic conditions and forecasts in United’s markets.



Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “This has been an outstanding quarter for United. Our team once again was recognized by JD Power as having the Best Retail Customer Satisfaction in the Southeast. On July 6, we closed on the acquisition of FinTrust, accelerating our wealth management strategy. We announced expansion into two of the strongest markets in the Southeast, Charlotte and Nashville, via agreements to acquire outstanding community banks in those markets. In addition to these strategic accomplishments, our bankers continued to deliver strong performance results. Core loan growth, excluding PPP loans, was solid and we continue to be optimistic about the remainder of the year, given the momentum in our markets. Core deposit growth remains very strong. Credit results were excellent as well. I couldn’t be more proud of the United team and I congratulate them for delivering these tremendous results.”

Total loans decreased by $288 million during the quarter—impacted by $411 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness. Excluding the effect of PPP loans, core organic loan growth was 5% annualized. Core transaction deposits grew by $432 million during the quarter, or 14% annualized, and United’s cost of deposits decreased by 5 basis points to 0.09%. The net interest margin decreased by 3 basis points from the first quarter due mainly to a change in the earning asset mix.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Net income of $70.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $78.7 million

EPS increased by 144% compared to second quarter 2020 on a GAAP basis and 147% on an operating basis; compared to first quarter 2021, EPS decreased by 5% on both a GAAP and operating basis

Return on assets of 1.46%, or 1.48% on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.64%, or 1.67% on an operating basis

Return on common equity of 14.1%

Return on tangible common equity of 17.8% on an operating basis

A release of provision for credit losses of $13.6 million, which reduced the allowance for loan losses to 0.98% of loans (1.02%, excluding PPP loans) from 1.09% in the first quarter

Loan production of $1.3 billion, resulting in core loan growth of 5%, annualized for the quarter, excluding the impact of $411 million in PPP loans being forgiven

Core transaction deposits were up $432 million, which represents a 14% annualized growth rate for the quarter

Net interest margin of 3.19% was down 3 basis points from the first quarter, due to continued strong deposit growth and an earning asset mix change toward securities

Record mortgage closings of $680 million compared to $563 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $702 million compared to $802 million a year ago

Noninterest income was down $8.9 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by slowing mortgage rate lock activity

Noninterest expenses increased by $346,000 compared to the first quarter on a GAAP basis and by $811,000 on an operating basis mostly due to increased professional fees and mortgage commissions

Efficiency ratio of 54.5%, or 53.9% on an operating basis

Net recoveries of $456,000 or 2 basis points as a percent of average loans, down 1 basis point from the first quarter

Nonperforming assets of 0.25% of total assets, down 5 basis points compared to March 31, 2021

Total loan deferrals of $18 million or 0.2% of the total loan portfolio compared to $48 million or 0.4% in the first quarter

Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.19 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 6% year-over-year

Announced the acquisition of FinTrust Capital Partners, LLC, a registered investment adviser, which closed on July 6, 2021; it added $2.1 billion in assets under management and is expected to add $0.02 in EPS accretion in 2022

Announced the acquisition of Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. with $752 million in assets on May 27; it is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 and add $0.08 in EPS accretion in 2022 with cost savings fully phased in

Announced the acquisition of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. with $3.1 billion in assets on July 14; it is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and add $0.15 in EPS accretion in 2022 and $0.22 in 2023 with cost savings fully phased in



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Selected Financial Information 2021 2020 Second Quarter

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, YTD 2021 -

(in thousands, except per share data) Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter 2021 - 2020

Change 2021 2020 2020

Change INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 145,809 $ 141,542 $ 156,071 $ 141,773 $ 123,605 $ 287,351 $ 260,152 Interest expense 7,433 9,478 10,676 13,319 14,301 16,911 32,242 Net interest revenue 138,376 132,064 145,395 128,454 109,304 27 % 270,440 227,910 19 % (Release of) provision for credit losses (13,588 ) (12,281 ) 2,907 21,793 33,543 (25,869 ) 55,734 Noninterest income 35,841 44,705 41,375 48,682 40,238 (11 ) 80,546 66,052 22 Total revenue 187,805 189,050 183,863 155,343 115,999 62 376,855 238,228 58 Expenses 95,540 95,194 106,490 95,981 83,980 14 190,734 165,518 15 Income before income tax expense 92,265 93,856 77,373 59,362 32,019 188 186,121 72,710 156 Income tax expense 22,005 20,150 17,871 11,755 6,923 218 42,155 15,730 168 Net income 70,260 73,706 59,502 47,607 25,096 180 143,966 56,980 153 Merger-related and other charges 1,078 1,543 2,452 3,361 397 2,621 1,205 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (246 ) (335 ) (552 ) (519 ) (87 ) (581 ) (269 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 71,092 $ 74,914 $ 61,402 $ 50,449 $ 25,406 180 $ 146,006 $ 57,916 152 Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $ 78,677 $ 81,575 $ 80,280 $ 81,155 $ 65,562 20 $ 160,252 $ 128,444 25 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.78 $ 0.82 $ 0.66 $ 0.52 $ 0.32 144 $ 1.60 $ 0.71 125 Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.79 0.83 0.68 0.55 0.32 147 1.62 0.73 122 Cash dividends declared 0.19 0.19 0.18 0.18 0.18 6 0.38 0.36 6 Book value 22.81 22.15 21.90 21.45 21.22 7 22.81 21.22 7 Tangible book value (3) 18.49 17.83 17.56 17.09 16.95 9 18.49 16.95 9 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 14.08 % 15.37 % 12.36 % 10.06 % 6.17 % 14.71 % 7.01 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 14.25 15.63 12.77 10.69 6.25 14.92 7.13 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 17.81 19.68 16.23 13.52 8.09 18.72 9.20 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 1.46 1.62 1.30 1.07 0.71 1.54 0.85 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.48 1.65 1.34 1.14 0.72 1.56 0.86 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5) 1.64 1.80 1.77 1.86 1.86 1.72 1.91 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding

merger- related and other charges (1)(4)(5) 1.67 1.83 1.82 1.93 1.87 1.75 1.92 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.19 3.22 3.55 3.27 3.42 3.20 3.73 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 54.53 53.55 56.73 54.14 55.86 54.04 56.00 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 53.92 52.68 55.42 52.24 55.59 53.30 55.59 Equity to total assets 11.04 10.95 11.29 11.47 11.81 11.04 11.81 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.71 8.57 8.81 8.89 9.12 8.71 9.12 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans $ 46,123 $ 55,900 $ 61,599 $ 49,084 $ 48,021 (4 ) $ 46,123 $ 48,021 (4 ) Foreclosed properties 224 596 647 953 477 224 477 Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") 46,347 56,496 62,246 50,037 48,498 (4 ) 46,347 48,498 (4 ) Allowance for credit losses - loans 111,616 126,866 137,010 134,256 103,669 8 111,616 103,669 8 Net charge-offs (456 ) (305 ) 1,515 2,538 6,149 (761 ) 14,263 (105 ) Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 0.98 % 1.09 % 1.20 % 1.14 % 1.02 % 0.98 % 1.02 % Net charge-offs to average loans (4) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) 0.05 0.09 0.25 (0.01 ) 0.31 NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties 0.41 0.48 0.55 0.42 0.48 0.41 0.48 NPAs to total assets 0.25 0.30 0.35 0.29 0.32 0.25 0.32 AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions) Loans $ 11,617 $ 11,433 $ 11,595 $ 11,644 $ 9,773 19 $ 11,525 $ 9,301 24 Investment securities 4,631 3,991 3,326 2,750 2,408 92 4,313 2,464 75 Earning assets 17,540 16,782 16,394 15,715 12,958 35 17,163 12,378 39 Total assets 18,792 18,023 17,698 17,013 14,173 33 18,410 13,558 36 Deposits 16,132 15,366 15,057 14,460 12,071 34 15,751 11,493 37 Shareholders’ equity 2,060 2,025 1,994 1,948 1,686 22 2,042 1,670 22 Common shares - basic (thousands) 87,289 87,322 87,258 87,129 78,920 11 87,306 79,130 10 Common shares - diluted (thousands) 87,421 87,466 87,333 87,205 78,924 11 87,443 79,186 10 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 11,391 $ 11,679 $ 11,371 $ 11,799 $ 10,133 12 $ 11,391 $ 10,133 12 Investment securities 4,928 4,332 3,645 3,089 2,432 103 4,928 2,432 103 Total assets 18,896 18,557 17,794 17,153 15,005 26 18,896 15,005 26 Deposits 16,328 15,993 15,232 14,603 12,702 29 16,328 12,702 29 Shareholders’ equity 2,086 2,031 2,008 1,967 1,772 18 2,086 1,772 18 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 86,665 86,777 86,675 86,611 78,335 11 86,665 78,335 11

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information 2021 2020 For the Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter 2021 2020 Expense reconciliation Expenses (GAAP) $ 95,540 $ 95,194 $ 106,490 $ 95,981 $ 83,980 $ 190,734 $ 165,518 Merger-related and other charges (1,078 ) (1,543 ) (2,452 ) (3,361 ) (397 ) (2,621 ) (1,205 ) Expenses - operating $ 94,462 $ 93,651 $ 104,038 $ 92,620 $ 83,583 $ 188,113 $ 164,313 Net income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 70,260 $ 73,706 $ 59,502 $ 47,607 $ 25,096 $ 143,966 $ 56,980 Merger-related and other charges 1,078 1,543 2,452 3,361 397 2,621 1,205 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (246 ) (335 ) (552 ) (519 ) (87 ) (581 ) (269 ) Net income - operating $ 71,092 $ 74,914 $ 61,402 $ 50,449 $ 25,406 $ 146,006 $ 57,916 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 70,260 $ 73,706 $ 59,502 $ 47,607 $ 25,096 $ 143,966 $ 56,980 Income tax expense 22,005 20,150 17,871 11,755 6,923 42,155 15,730 (Release of) provision for credit losses (13,588 ) (12,281 ) 2,907 21,793 33,543 (25,869 ) 55,734 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 78,677 $ 81,575 $ 80,280 $ 81,155 $ 65,562 $ 160,252 $ 128,444 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.78 $ 0.82 $ 0.66 $ 0.52 $ 0.32 $ 1.60 $ 0.71 Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 — 0.02 0.02 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.79 $ 0.83 $ 0.68 $ 0.55 $ 0.32 $ 1.62 $ 0.73 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 22.81 $ 22.15 $ 21.90 $ 21.45 $ 21.22 $ 22.81 $ 21.22 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (4.32 ) (4.32 ) (4.34 ) (4.36 ) (4.27 ) (4.32 ) (4.27 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 18.49 $ 17.83 $ 17.56 $ 17.09 $ 16.95 $ 18.49 $ 16.95 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 14.08 % 15.37 % 12.36 % 10.06 % 6.17 % 14.71 % 7.01 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.17 0.26 0.41 0.63 0.08 0.21 0.12 Return on common equity - operating 14.25 15.63 12.77 10.69 6.25 14.92 7.13 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.56 4.05 3.46 2.83 1.84 3.80 2.07 Return on tangible common equity - operating 17.81 % 19.68 % 16.23 % 13.52 % 8.09 % 18.72 % 9.20 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.46 % 1.62 % 1.30 % 1.07 % 0.71 % 1.54 % 0.85 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.07 0.01 0.02 0.01 Return on assets - operating 1.48 % 1.65 % 1.34 % 1.14 % 0.72 % 1.56 % 0.86 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.46 % 1.62 % 1.30 % 1.07 % 0.71 % 1.54 % 0.85 % Income tax expense 0.47 0.46 0.40 0.28 0.20 0.46 0.23 (Release of) provision for credit losses (0.29 ) (0.28 ) 0.07 0.51 0.95 (0.28 ) 0.83 Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision 1.64 1.80 1.77 1.86 1.86 1.72 1.91 Merger-related and other charges 0.03 0.03 0.05 0.07 0.01 0.03 0.01 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges 1.67 % 1.83 % 1.82 % 1.93 % 1.87 % 1.75 % 1.92 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 54.53 % 53.55 % 56.73 % 54.14 % 55.86 % 54.04 % 56.00 % Merger-related and other charges (0.61 ) (0.87 ) (1.31 ) (1.90 ) (0.27 ) (0.74 ) (0.41 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 53.92 % 52.68 % 55.42 % 52.24 % 55.59 % 53.30 % 55.59 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 11.04 % 10.95 % 11.29 % 11.47 % 11.81 % 11.04 % 11.81 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (1.82 ) (1.86 ) (1.94 ) (2.02 ) (2.05 ) (1.82 ) (2.05 ) Effect of preferred equity (0.51 ) (0.52 ) (0.54 ) (0.56 ) (0.64 ) (0.51 ) (0.64 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.71 % 8.57 % 8.81 % 8.89 % 9.12 % 8.71 % 9.12 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans reconciliation Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans (GAAP) 0.98 % 1.09 % 1.20 % 1.14 % 1.02 % 0.98 % 1.02 % Effect of PPP loans 0.04 0.09 0.08 0.14 0.13 0.04 0.13 Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans, excluding PPP loans 1.02 % 1.18 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.15 % 1.02 % 1.15 %





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End 2021 2020 Linked

Year over

(in millions) Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter Quarter

Change Year

Change LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 2,149 $ 2,107 $ 2,090 $ 2,009 $ 1,759 $ 42 $ 390 Income producing commercial RE 2,550 2,599 2,541 2,493 2,178 (49 ) 372 Commercial & industrial 1,762 1,760 1,853 1,788 1,219 2 543 Paycheck protection program 472 883 646 1,317 1,095 (411 ) (623 ) Commercial construction 927 960 967 987 946 (33 ) (19 ) Equipment financing 969 913 864 823 779 56 190 Total commercial 8,829 9,222 8,961 9,417 7,976 (393 ) 853 Residential mortgage 1,473 1,362 1,285 1,270 1,152 111 321 Home equity lines of credit 661 679 697 707 654 (18 ) 7 Residential construction 289 272 281 257 230 17 59 Consumer 139 144 147 148 121 (5 ) 18 Total loans $ 11,391 $ 11,679 $ 11,371 $ 11,799 $ 10,133 $ (288 ) $ 1,258 LOANS BY MARKET (1) North Georgia $ 962 $ 982 $ 955 $ 945 $ 951 $ (20 ) $ 11 Atlanta 1,938 1,953 1,889 1,853 1,852 (15 ) 86 North Carolina 1,374 1,326 1,281 1,246 1,171 48 203 Coastal Georgia 605 597 617 614 618 8 (13 ) Gainesville 224 222 224 229 233 2 (9 ) East Tennessee 394 398 415 420 433 (4 ) (39 ) South Carolina 2,107 1,997 1,947 1,870 1,778 110 329 Florida 1,141 1,160 1,435 1,453 — (19 ) 1,141 Commercial Banking Solutions 2,646 3,044 2,608 3,169 3,097 (398 ) (451 ) Total loans $ 11,391 $ 11,679 $ 11,371 $ 11,799 $ 10,133 $ (288 ) $ 1,258

(1) Certain loans previously included in the Florida geographic market were reclassified to Commercial Banking Solutions following Seaside’s core systems conversion in the first quarter of 2021.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality 2021 2020 (in thousands) Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 6,128 $ 7,908 $ 8,582 Income producing RE 13,100 13,740 15,149 Commercial & industrial 8,563 13,864 16,634 Commercial construction 1,229 1,984 1,745 Equipment financing 1,771 2,171 3,405 Total commercial 30,791 39,667 45,515 Residential mortgage 13,485 14,050 12,858 Home equity lines of credit 1,433 1,707 2,487 Residential construction 307 322 514 Consumer 107 154 225 Total $ 46,123 $ 55,900 $ 61,599





2021 2020 Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average

Loans (1) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average

Loans (1) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average

Loans (1) NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ (155 ) (0.03 ) % $ (240 ) (0.05 ) % $ (277 ) (0.05 ) % Income producing RE (161 ) (0.02 ) 991 0.16 (1,718 ) (0.27 ) Commercial & industrial 60 0.01 (2,753 ) (0.44 ) 2,294 0.33 Commercial construction (293 ) (0.12 ) 22 0.01 (129 ) (0.05 ) Equipment financing 301 0.13 1,511 0.70 1,595 0.75 Total commercial (248 ) (0.01 ) (469 ) (0.02 ) 1,765 0.08 Residential mortgage (194 ) (0.05 ) 92 0.03 (25 ) (0.01 ) Home equity lines of credit (112 ) (0.07 ) (73 ) (0.04 ) (151 ) (0.09 ) Residential construction (33 ) (0.05 ) (60 ) (0.09 ) (47 ) (0.07 ) Consumer 131 0.37 205 0.58 (27 ) (0.07 ) Total $ (456 ) (0.02 ) $ (305 ) (0.01 ) $ 1,515 0.05 (1) Annualized.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 121,589 $ 148,896 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,297,808 1,459,723 Cash and cash equivalents 1,419,397 1,608,619 Debt securities available-for-sale 4,075,781 3,224,721 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $861,488 and $437,193) 852,404 420,361 Loans held for sale at fair value 98,194 105,433 Loans and leases held for investment 11,390,746 11,370,815 Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (111,616 ) (137,010 ) Loans and leases, net 11,279,130 11,233,805 Premises and equipment, net 224,980 218,489 Bank owned life insurance 203,449 201,969 Accrued interest receivable 43,521 47,672 Net deferred tax asset 32,918 38,411 Derivative financial instruments 58,489 86,666 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 379,909 381,823 Other assets 227,551 226,405 Total assets $ 18,895,723 $ 17,794,374 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,260,756 $ 5,390,291 NOW and interest-bearing demand 3,518,686 3,346,490 Money market 3,766,645 3,550,335 Savings 1,097,663 950,854 Time 1,500,049 1,704,290 Brokered 183,968 290,098 Total deposits 16,327,767 15,232,358 Long-term debt 261,919 326,956 Derivative financial instruments 27,089 29,003 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 192,662 198,527 Total liabilities 16,809,437 15,786,844 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;

Series I, $25,000 per share liquidation preference; 4,000 shares issued and outstanding 96,422 96,422 Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized;

86,664,894 and 86,675,279 shares issued and outstanding 86,665 86,675 Common stock issuable; 571,580 and 600,834 shares 10,650 10,855 Capital surplus 1,636,875 1,638,999 Retained earnings 244,006 136,869 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,668 37,710 Total shareholders' equity 2,086,286 2,007,530 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,895,723 $ 17,794,374





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 128,058 $ 107,862 $ 253,784 $ 225,925 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $2,255 and $1,570 and $4,405 and $3,093, respectively 17,542 15,615 32,990 33,009 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 209 128 577 1,218 Total interest revenue 145,809 123,605 287,351 260,152 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 1,382 1,628 2,868 4,606 Money market 1,355 3,421 3,159 7,952 Savings 53 39 102 74 Time 830 6,183 2,710 13,714 Deposits 3,620 11,271 8,839 26,346 Short-term borrowings — — — 1 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — 2 1 Long-term debt 3,813 3,030 8,070 5,894 Total interest expense 7,433 14,301 16,911 32,242 Net interest revenue 138,376 109,304 270,440 227,910 (Release of) provision for credit losses (13,588 ) 33,543 (25,869 ) 55,734 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 151,964 75,761 296,309 172,176 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 8,335 6,995 15,905 15,633 Mortgage loan gains and other related fees 11,136 23,659 33,708 31,969 Wealth management fees 3,822 1,324 7,327 2,964 Gains from sales of other loans, net 4,123 1,040 5,153 2,714 Securities gains, net 41 — 41 — Other 8,384 7,220 18,412 12,772 Total noninterest income 35,841 40,238 80,546 66,052 Total revenue 187,805 115,999 376,855 238,228 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 59,414 51,811 119,999 103,169 Communications and equipment 7,408 6,556 14,611 12,502 Occupancy 7,078 5,945 14,034 11,659 Advertising and public relations 1,493 2,260 2,692 3,534 Postage, printing and supplies 1,618 1,613 3,440 3,283 Professional fees 4,928 4,823 9,162 8,920 Lending and loan servicing expense 3,181 3,189 6,058 5,482 Outside services - electronic banking 2,285 1,796 4,503 3,628 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 1,901 1,558 3,797 3,042 Amortization of intangibles 929 987 1,914 2,027 Merger-related and other charges 1,078 397 2,621 1,205 Other 4,227 3,045 7,903 7,067 Total noninterest expenses 95,540 83,980 190,734 165,518 Net income before income taxes 92,265 32,019 186,121 72,710 Income tax expense 22,005 6,923 42,155 15,730 Net income 70,260 25,096 143,966 56,980 Preferred stock dividends 1,719 — 3,438 — Undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities 432 183 894 426 Net income available to common shareholders $ 68,109 $ 24,913 $ 139,634 $ 56,554 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.32 $ 1.60 $ 0.71 Diluted 0.78 0.32 1.60 0.71 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 87,289 78,920 87,306 79,130 Diluted 87,421 78,924 87,443 79,186





Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Three Months Ended June 30,





2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 11,616,802 $ 127,458 4.40 % $ 9,772,703 $ 107,398 4.42 % Taxable securities (3) 4,242,297 15,287 1.44 2,229,371 14,045 2.52 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 388,609 3,030 3.12 178,903 2,110 4.72 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 1,292,026 1,055 0.33 776,776 857 0.44 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 17,539,734 146,830 3.36 12,957,753 124,410 3.86 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (128,073 ) (89,992 ) Cash and due from banks 152,443 138,842 Premises and equipment 225,017 217,096 Other assets (3) 1,002,634 949,201 Total assets $ 18,791,755 $ 14,172,900 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 3,428,009 1,382 0.16 $ 2,444,895 1,628 0.27 Money market 3,814,960 1,355 0.14 2,541,805 3,421 0.54 Savings 1,080,267 53 0.02 788,247 39 0.02 Time 1,548,487 899 0.23 1,805,671 6,058 1.35 Brokered time deposits 64,332 (69 ) (0.43 ) 130,556 125 0.39 Total interest-bearing deposits 9,936,055 3,620 0.15 7,711,174 11,271 0.59 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 111 — — 1 — — Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — — — — — Long-term debt 285,389 3,813 5.36 228,096 3,030 5.34 Total borrowed funds 285,500 3,813 5.36 228,097 3,030 5.34 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,221,555 7,433 0.29 7,939,271 14,301 0.72 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,196,045 4,360,095 Other liabilities 314,130 187,375 Total liabilities 16,731,730 12,486,741 Shareholders' equity 2,060,025 1,686,159 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,791,755 $ 14,172,900 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 139,397 $ 110,109 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.07 % 3.14 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.19 % 3.42 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $28.6 million and $66.3 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 11,525,363 $ 252,580 4.42 % $ 9,300,792 $ 225,194 4.87 % Taxable securities (3) 3,932,545 28,585 1.45 2,293,502 29,916 2.61 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 380,370 5,918 3.11 170,578 4,155 4.87 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 1,324,776 2,277 0.34 612,776 2,489 0.81 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 17,163,054 289,360 3.40 12,377,648 261,754 4.25 Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (135,845 ) (79,885 ) Cash and due from banks 146,401 133,548 Premises and equipment 223,224 218,170 Other assets (3) 1,012,896 908,828 Total assets $ 18,409,730 $ 13,558,309 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 3,379,794 2,868 0.17 $ 2,428,815 4,606 0.38 Money market 3,774,201 3,159 0.17 2,441,264 7,952 0.66 Savings 1,035,176 102 0.02 750,179 74 0.02 Time 1,595,196 2,487 0.31 1,823,612 13,308 1.47 Brokered time deposits 69,765 223 0.64 105,689 406 0.77 Total interest-bearing deposits 9,854,132 8,839 0.18 7,549,559 26,346 0.70 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 62 — — 199 1 1.01 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,657 2 0.24 83 1 2.42 Long-term debt 301,193 8,070 5.40 220,429 5,894 5.38 Total borrowed funds 302,912 8,072 5.37 220,711 5,896 5.37 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,157,044 16,911 0.34 7,770,270 32,242 0.83 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,896,882 3,943,740 Other liabilities 313,374 174,781 Total liabilities 16,367,300 11,888,791 Shareholders' equity 2,042,430 1,669,518 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,409,730 $ 13,558,309 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 272,449 $ 229,512 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.06 % 3.42 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.20 % 3.73 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $43.4 million and $59.6 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQGS: UCBI) provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services for relationship-oriented consumers and business owners. The company, known as “The Bank That SERVICE Built,” has been recognized nationally for delivering award-winning service. United has $18.9 billion in assets and 162 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee along with a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2021, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking seven out of the last eight years United earned the coveted award. United was also named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2020 for the fourth year in a row based on employee satisfaction. Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World’s Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2021 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the eighth consecutive year. United also received five Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2020 for excellence in Small Business Banking, including a national award for Overall Satisfaction. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

