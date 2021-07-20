Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces Voting Results of Shareholders Meeting

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("Premier" or the "Company") (TSXV: PDH) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as Directors and listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated June 1, 2021 were elected as Directors of Premier at its annual and special general meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Vancouver, British Columbia were appointed as the Company's auditors.

According to proxies received, the votes at the Meeting were as follows:

Business Votes For Outcome of Vote To set the number of Directors at four. 123,546,840 (96.49%) Approved To elect each of the following as directors:



(a) G. Andrew Cooke

(b) Alnesh Mohan

(c) Sanjeev Parsad

(d) Dr. Simon Sutcliffe



125,732,224 (98.20%)

123,092,424 (96.14%)

123,084,924 (96.13%)

123,092,424 (96.14%)



Approved

Approved

Approved

Approved To re-approve the rolling 10% stock option plan. 122,498,408 (97.92%) Approved To approve the amendment to the Company's Articles. 124,920,682 (97.56%) Approved To approve a share consolidation on the basis of 50:1. 127,837,732 (99.84%) Approved

CEO'S Annual Letter

Following the Meeting, the Company has filed the CEO's annual letter to shareholders on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Share Consolidation

At the Meeting, the Company obtained shareholder approval for a share consolidation (the “Share Consolidation”) of the Company’s common shares on the basis of fifty (50) pre-Share Consolidation common shares for one (1) post-Share Consolidation common share.

The Share Consolidation is subject to review and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is applying for approval by the TSXV and will announce the effective date for the Share Consolidation once approval is obtained, as the Board may determine.

About Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. participates in diversified industries through its acquisitions of securities and/or assets of public and private entities which it believes have potential for significant returns. It may act as a holding company (either directly or through a subsidiary) and may participate in management of subsidiary entities to varying degrees.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Sanjeev Parsad"

Sanjeev Parsad

President, CEO and Director

For further information, contact:

Sanjeev Parsad, President and CEO

Phone: (604) 678.9115

Fax: (604) 678.9279

E-mail: sparsad@pdh-inc.com

Web: www.pdh-inc.com

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

