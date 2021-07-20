Innovator ETFs to Liquidate Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (LDRS)

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator) today announced the scheduled liquidation of the Innovator IBD® ETF Leaders ETF (NYSE Arca: LDRS) (the “Fund”). Based upon the recommendation of Innovator, the Fund’s investment adviser, the Board of Trustees of the Innovator ETFs Trust unanimously determined that it was in the best interests of the Fund and its shareholders to liquidate the Fund.



Shareholders may sell their holdings in LDRS prior to the end of the trading day on August 13, 2021. Customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The Fund will cease trading at the end of the trading day on Friday, August 13, 2021 and the shares will subsequently be de-listed. No new creation units will be sold after that time, and the Fund will liquidate on or around Friday, August 20, 2021. Any person holding shares in the Fund as of the liquidation date will receive a cash redemption amount equal to the net asset value of their shares as of that date. Shareholders generally will recognize a capital gain or loss on any redemption. The Fund may pay one or more dividends or other distributions prior to or along with any redemption payment.

Innovator Capital Management, LLC will bear all fees and expenses that may be incurred in connection with the liquidation of the Fund and the distribution of cash proceeds to investors, other than brokerage fees and other related expenses.

“We greatly value our partnership with Investor’s Business Daily, and we look forward to working together with them on other indexes as the basis of compelling investment solutions,” said Bruce Bond, CEO of Innovator.

Innovator led all ETF issuers in number of new fund listings in 2019 and was second in 2020. Innovator has launched sixteen ETFs year-to-date and plans to list another eight by October 1st.

For additional information about the liquidation, shareholders of the Fund may call (800) 208-5212, extension 119.

About Investor’s Business Daily

Investor’s Business Daily is a leading financial news and research organization recognized for providing stock screens, comparative performance ratings, and unique commentary helping investors zero in on top performing growth stocks and ETFs. The company takes a data-first approach to investing, educating investors about how to invest successfully using tested methods and sound research. IBD has honed its approach over the last 50 years to help investors make smarter decisions and offers individual and professional investors a comprehensive lineup of print and online products, all based on a powerful investing system that has dramatically outperformed the S&P 500. IBD® was founded April 9, 1984 by William J. O'Neil, who also originated CAN SLIM.

About Innovator Capital Management, LLC

Awarded ETF.com's "ETF Issuer of the Year - 2019", Innovator Capital Management LLC (Innovator) is an SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA) based in Wheaton, IL. Formed in 2014, the firm is currently headed by ETF visionaries Bruce Bond and John Southard, founders of one of the largest ETF providers in the world. Bond and Southard reentered the asset management industry to bring to market first-of-their-kind investment opportunities, including the Defined Outcome ETFs™, products that they felt would change the investing landscape and bring more certainty to the financial planning process. Innovator’s category-creating Defined Outcome ETF™ family includes Buffer ETFs™, Floor ETFs, Stacker ETFs™ and the Accelerated ETFs™, the world’s first ETFs to seek to offer a multiple of the upside return of a reference asset, up to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside. Buffer ETFs™ and Floor ETFs™ seek to provide investors structured exposures to broad markets, where the upside growth potential, buffer or floor against the downside, and outcome period are all known, prior to investing. Stacker ETFs™ are the world’s first ETFs to offer a multiple or "stacked" exposure to two or three benchmark index ETFs (SPY, QQQ, IWM) to a cap, with only downside exposure to the SPY over a one year outcome period. Accelerated ETFs™ are the world’s first ETFs to seek to offer a multiple of the upside return of a reference asset, up to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside over an outcome period. Having launched the first Defined Outcome ETFs™ in 2018 -- the flagship Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF™ Suite – Innovator’s solutions allow advisors to construct diversified portfolios with known outcome ranges to aid in risk management and financial planning. Built on a foundation of innovation and driven by a commitment to help investors better control their financial outcomes, Innovator is leading the Defined Outcome ETF Revolution™. For additional information, visit www.innovatoretfs.com.

Media Contact

Paul Damon

+1 (802) 999-5526

paul@keramas.net

Investing involves risks. Principal loss is possible. ETFs face numerous market trading risks, including the potential lack of an active market for Fund shares, losses from trading in secondary markets, periods of high volatility and disruption in the creation/redemption process of the Fund. Unlike mutual funds, ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. ETFs are bought and sold at market price and not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

The “IBD®” mark and logo have been licensed to the Adviser by Investor’s Business Daily, Inc. (IBD) for use in connection with the Fund under certain circumstances. The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed or sold by IBD. IBD makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund. Investor’s Business Daily® mark and associated logos are used with permission by IBD.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information, and may be obtained at innovatoretfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.



Innovator ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Copyright © 2021 Innovator Capital Management, LLC.