Euro Manganese Secures Extension of Chvaletice Development Rights to 2026

Euro Manganese’s wholly owned subsidiary, Mangan Chvaletice s.r.o., has been granted an extension of its Chvaletice Exploration Licenses to May 31, 2026.

Mangan Chvaletice has also been granted a new Preliminary Mining Permit, also valid to May 31, 2026.

Permitting agencies consulted with local communities on the extensions, and there were no objections to the granting of these rights.

The supportive permitting decisions made by the Czech Ministry of the Environment represent a continued vote of confidence in Euro Manganese’s Chvaletice development plans.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mangan Chvaletice s.r.o., (“Mangan”) has been granted extensions of its exclusive resource development rights related to the Company’s Chvaletice Manganese Project (“Project”).

On July 2, 2021, Mangan received notice from the Czech Ministry of the Environment (the “Ministry”) that its exploration licences have been extended by three years to May 31, 2026. The first exploration tenure was granted in 2014, when exploration and evaluation work began at the project site. The extension allows work to continue on all aspects of the manganese resource development, including the tailings extraction for the Project’s Demonstration Plant (“DP”), targeted to begin operation in the first quarter of 2022.

On July 20, 2021, the Ministry also granted Mangan a new Preliminary Mining Permit, valid until May 31, 2026. The permit secures Mangan’s exclusive rights to the Chvaletice tailings resource and the Company’s right to conduct the Project’s Final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, which is expected to be completed and filed with permitting authorities in the first quarter of 2022. The existing permit was due to expire in 2023.

The opportunity to extend the Chvaletice resource development rights to 2026 was made possible by the Czech permitting agencies in acknowledgement of the potential benefits the Project will bring, as well as delays and challenges that have been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Permitting agencies consulted with local communities on the extensions, and there were no objections to the granting of these rights.

The exploration licenses and Preliminary Mining Permit are expected to be superseded by mining leases and permits for the Project, contingent on approval of the Final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment.

“Our Project team has worked diligently to develop strong lines of communication and earn the trust and cooperation of regulatory agencies, community stakeholders and all levels of government,” says Euro Manganese CEO, Marco Romero. “The extension of our mineral rights by the Ministry of the Environment is clear evidence of the strength of the relationships and reputation that we have built, and the respectful and collaborative approach that governs all our dealings with stakeholders. Further, these extensions give us ample time to execute the Project work against our ultimate goal of start-up, commissioning and commercial production in late 2024/early 2025.”

The Chvaletice Manganese Project continues to make steady progress as demand for high purity manganese continues to increase in Europe and globally. The restart of the pilot plant, which will provide small samples of high purity manganese products for prospective customers, is proceeding on schedule, with delivery of samples expected later this year. Fabrication of the Project’s Demonstration Plant is well underway. The DP is designed to produce large-scale product samples for supply chain qualification purposes. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022. Work is also advancing well on the Projects’ definitive feasibility study and Final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, both also on track for completion in the first quarter of 2022.

In addition to supporting the EU’s goals of decarbonization, electrification of mobility and creating a circular economy, the Project brings local environmental and social benefits. As tailings from the decommissioned mine get recycled to produce battery-grade manganese, a longstanding source of water pollution will be eliminated, and high-quality jobs will be created for local communities.

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic. The Company’s goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of ultra-high-purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as other high-technology applications.

The technical information in this news release concerning the Chvaletice Manganese Project was prepared under the supervision of Ms. Andrea Zaradic, P. Eng., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Ms. Zaradic has reviewed and approved the information in this news release for which she is responsible and has consented to the inclusion of the matters in this news release based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

