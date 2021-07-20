Demand for Professional Outdoor Holiday Decorating Services Continues to Grow

Irving, TX, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The popularity of outdoor holiday decorating companies that combine professional grade lighting and décor with specialized design and installation continues to grow, according to Brandon Stephens, president of the Christmas Decor Franchise Network. This means that demand for high-quality, professional decorating services can outstrip availability of qualified installers. Prime, early installation spots fill up quickly on installers’ calendars. “For home and business owners who want to enjoy the convenience and superior results that a trained outdoor holiday decorating professional can deliver, it is not too early to book your slot now,” says Stephens.

For property owners who are still thinking about using the “do-it-yourself” approach, Stephens offers several reasons to turn holiday decorating chores over to the professionals this year:

Safety. No need to climb ladders or trees. No electrical hazards resulting from improper bulb selection, overloaded circuits, or unprotected exposure to the elements. Convenience. More time to spend with family and friends. “Turnkey” professional holiday decorators like Christmas Decor install, manage, and repair or replace your display throughout the season. They then take down, pack, and store your decorations for next year. Economy. Premium, professional grade LED light bulbs last longer and use less power, allowing decorators to use more light strands for greater impact for the same, or even a lower, energy cost. Customization. Design consultants combine the hottest decorating trends with the latest technology – including smart, WiFi-connected lighting – to bring each client’s creative vision to life, on time and within budget.

“People used to be intimidated by the idea of hiring a professional outdoor lighting company, but we make the planning and design process easy and accessible,” says Stephens. “Our design consultants use a tablet to superimpose lighting options on a photograph of the client’s home or business. They then use software to quickly produce options for the client to evaluate, until the proposed lighting scheme meets both the client’s expectations and their budget. Some of our clients choose to re-install the same design for the next holiday season, and others work with a designer to change their look each year. Whatever their preference, our focus is always on making quality holiday lighting both accessible and affordable.”

For more information on having Christmas Decor decorate your home or business, or to schedule an appointment for a consultation or installation, please visit www.christmasdecor.net.

About Christmas Decor ®

Since its inception in 1986, Christmas Decor has risen to become the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America, servicing more than 40,000 properties. The Texas-based company was founded by Blake Smith as an off-season supplement to his landscape business and as a method to provide year-round work for employees. Christmas Decor quickly emerged as a viable business opportunity and today, operates in more than 350 markets in 49 states and Canada. Plans are underway to open locations in more than 100 new markets through franchise expansion in select communities around the country. Christmas Decor is highly revered in its field and has received consistent recognition for its efforts; some highlights include having been named one of a Top Ten Home Improvement Franchises for 2008 by Entrepreneur Magazine and AOL Small Business. Christmas Decor’s parent company, The Decor Group, also offers the Nite Time Decor, which offers a complete line of high-quality low-voltage landscape lighting products, training, business systems, and support. For more information, visit www.christmasdecor.net.