Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Value Predicted To Reach US$ 13.9 Billion By 2028 Covering COVID-19 ERA: Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22.5% from 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 13.9 Bn by 2028.

Asia Pacific dominates the micro-mobility charging infrastructure market

The Asia Pacific region dominates the micro-mobility charging infrastructure market. This is because of the economic benefits associated with meeting climate change commitments, reducing air pollution, increasing energy security, and electrification, particularly in Indonesia and Thailand. Furthermore, Asia Pacific offers several advantages, including the development of service industries supporting electric vehicles (EV) ownership, such as charging infrastructure, integrated energy management, micro-grid optimization, mobility services, roadside assistance, and insurance, as well as the development of new business models for used batteries and the disposal of electric waste.

North America accounts fastest growing regional market for the micro-mobility charging infrastructure market

British Columbia is one of the leading provinces in North America in terms of advancing the adoption of zero-emission vehicles. According to the fiscal year in the 2021 federal budget, the new funding will be provided to develop a policy that will allow consumers to be accurately and transparently priced for electric vehicle charging. The federal government intends to invest US$56.1Mn in Budget 2021 to develop and implement a coordinated set of codes and standards for the retail zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) charging and refueling stations. Such factors contribute to the expansion of the micro-mobility infrastructure market.

Europe, on the other hand, is expected to have the second largest market share in the micro-mobility charging infrastructure market. In Paris, new micro-mobility charging projects are in the works. Paris is an ideal city for demonstrating the power of a solution by deploying nearly 15,000 electric scooters on the streets; policies will continue to shift toward accelerating the deployment of micro-mobility.

Segmental Outlook

The global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market is segmented by vehicle type, charger type, power source, and end-user. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented as E-scooters, e-bikes, e-unicycles, and e-skateboards. By charger type, the market is classified into wired and wireless. By power source, the market is bifurcated into solar powered and battery powered. Furthermore, based on end-user, the market is segregated as commercial and residential.

E-scooter will gain a profitable margin for the global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market

During the pandemic, it was discovered that the popularity of e-vehicles grew in tandem with the automobile market. Consumers prefer e-scooters or bikes for shorter routes, so it has gained a lot of attention in the global market. Furthermore, companies are focusing heavily on the production of e-scooters for sustainability, intelligent transportation, and user-friendliness for intelligent transportation.

Battery powered segment holds the lucrative share for the global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market

Among the batteries used in electric vehicles, 350 KW chargers serve as a key model for segmental growth. The majority of the actual chargers required for installation in an electric vehicle are DC chargers, which play an important role in the public charging component. Furthermore, installing slower 150 KW fast chargers instead would raise the required public charging investment in the US to US$52 Bn from US$39 Bn. Such factors contribute to the expansion of the global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies profiled in this report involve Swiftmile, Neuron Mobility, Electrify America, Stable Auto Corporation, Alfen N.V., Allego B.V., Continental AG, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Magna International Inc., SemaConnect, and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding the micro-mobility charging infrastructure industry include:

In June 2021, The Miami Parking Authority (MPA) announced a partnership with Swiftmile to introduce a network of micro-mobility charging stations (Mobility Hubs) in an effort to increase access for integration sustainable, electric transportation. The hub will be equipped with solar panels that charge e-scooters with clean, renewable energy.





In May 2021, Helbiz a pioneer in micro-mobility announced a partnership with Be Charge S.p.A. Group Company. The partnership aims for the deployment of charging infrastructures for electric mobility, bringing electric mobility to Italy. Furthermore, it will offer innovative scooter sharing services across the city that is accompanied by Be Charge's extensive charging network.



