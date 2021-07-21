Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

KYOTO, Japan, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

The highlights are as follows:

  • Net sales stood at a record high of ¥447.5 billion, 32.8% higher Y/Y. Operating profit significantly increased 60.3% Y/Y to ¥44.6 billion.
  • Q1 quarterly operating profit ratio was 10.0% due to enhanced profitability through WPR4 program implemented since FY20, and sales recovery. Double-digit operating profit ratio was successfully maintained for four consecutive quarters.
  • Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 66.8% Y/Y to ¥33.5 billion.
  • EPS: ¥57.14 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions except for per share amounts and percentagesThree months ended
June 30		Change
%
 20212020
Net sales447,470336,87632.8%
Operating profit44,55527,79360.3 %
Ratio of operating profit to net sales10.0%8.3%-
Profit before income taxes43,75227,41059.6%
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales9.8%8.1%-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent33,45120,05866.8 %
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales7.5%6.0%-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic		57.1434.24-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted		57.1434.24-

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2021/news0721-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2021 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, 22.6% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.8% by automotive products; 41.7% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.0% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman.

