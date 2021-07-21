Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

KYOTO, Japan, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.
The highlights are as follows:
- Net sales stood at a record high of ¥447.5 billion, 32.8% higher Y/Y. Operating profit significantly increased 60.3% Y/Y to ¥44.6 billion.
- Q1 quarterly operating profit ratio was 10.0% due to enhanced profitability through WPR4 program implemented since FY20, and sales recovery. Double-digit operating profit ratio was successfully maintained for four consecutive quarters.
- Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 66.8% Y/Y to ¥33.5 billion.
- EPS: ¥57.14 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
|Yen in millions except for per share amounts and percentages
|Three months ended
June 30
|Change
%
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|447,470
|336,876
|32.8%
|Operating profit
|44,555
|27,793
|60.3 %
|Ratio of operating profit to net sales
|10.0%
|8.3%
|-
|Profit before income taxes
|43,752
|27,410
|59.6%
|Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
|9.8%
|8.1%
|-
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|33,451
|20,058
|66.8 %
|Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
|7.5%
|6.0%
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic
|57.14
|34.24
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted
|57.14
|34.24
|-
Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2021/news0721-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2021 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, 22.6% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.8% by automotive products; 41.7% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.0% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman.
|Contact:
|Masahiro Nagayasu
|General Manager
|Investor Relations
|+81-75-935-6140
|ir@nidec.com