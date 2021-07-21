Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Automotive Microcontroller Unit (MCU) Industry Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive MCU Research: Chinese vendors pursue replacement of foreign peers in the context of "shortage of chips".

Concentrated capacity and repeated outbreaks of the COVID-19 make it hard to relieve the shortage of MCUs at once.



MCU, a core chip for vehicle control, finds application in body control, driving control, infotainment and driving assistance. MCU is a mature market featuring a stable pattern. NXP, Infineon, Renesas, STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments have long been the top five players in the global automotive MCU market where CR7 (hold by international giants) reached over 95% in 2020.



Automotive MCUs with multiple specifications are often produced with 40/45/65nm process, and the operating cost of production lines remains high. So most integrated device manufacturers (IDM) like NXP, Renesas, Infineon, Texas Instruments and Microchip Technology adopt the foundry strategy. Automotive MCU foundry is a highly concentrated industry. Globally, 70% of automotive MCUs are produced by TSMC. Yet MCU capacity makes up a mere 3% of TSMC's total capacity.



As the pandemic in 2020 led to a slump in the demand from automotive industry, MCU vendors reduced their orders and digested their inventory. In 2021, the recovery of global automotive industry has caused a short-term short supply of automotive chips that need a long time to supply.



Since 2021Q2, Malaysia and Taiwan have underwent a much severer COVID-19 outbreak. Taiwan-based TSMC is a major MCU fab; Malaysia is home to OSAT companies of vendors such as NXP, Renesas and Infineon. As a result, automotive MCU industry may be hit hard again, taking a bigger toll on chip supply.



The Automotive Microcontroller Unit (MCU) Industry Report, 2021 highlights the following:

Automotive MCU industry (favorable policies, market size, competitive pattern, industry chain, foundry, technology trends, etc.);

China Automotive MCU industry (localization, industrial layout by domestic companies, and suggestions on how to accelerate replacement of foreign products);

MCU vendors' supply relationships with automakers (body control MCU, power system MCU, intelligent cockpit MCU, ADAS MCU, etc.);

Automotive-grade products of foreign and Chinese MCU vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Automotive Semiconductor Industry

1.1 Status Quo of Automotive Semiconductor Industry

1.2 Shortage of Automotive Chips and Its Impact



2 Status Quo of Automotive MCU Market

2.1 Overview of MCU

2.2 Overview of Automotive MCU

2.3 Industry Policies

2.4 Market size

2.5 Competitive Pattern

2.6 Industry Chain

2.7 Status Quo of MCU Foundry

2.8 Development Trends of MCU Technology



3 Localization of Automotive MCU in China

3.1 Localization Process

3.2 Deployments of Related Companies in MCU Field

3.3 Suggestions on Accelerating Replacement of Foreign Products



4 MCU Supply Relationships with OEMs

4.1 Major Vendors and Their Supply Relationships in Body Control MCU (1)

4.2 Major Vendors and Their Supply Relationships in Body Control MCU (2)

4.3 Major Vendors and Their Supply Relationships in Power System MCU (1)

4.4 Major Vendors and Their Supply Relationships in Power System MCU (2)

4.5 Major Vendors and Their Supply Relationships in Intelligent Cockpit MCU (1)

4.6 Major Vendors and Their Supply Relationships in Intelligent Cockpit MCU (2)

4.7 Major Vendors and Their Supply Relationships in ADAS MCU

4.8 MCU Supply Relationships with OEMs: Audi Q7

4.9 MCU Supply Relationships with OEMs: Honda Accord

4.10 MCU Supply Relationships with OEMs: Tesla



5 Foreign Automotive MCU Vendors

5.1 Renesas

5.2 NXP

5.3 Infineon

5.4 TI

5.5 Microchip Technology

5.6 ST

6 Chinese Automotive MCU Vendors

6.1 ChipON

6.2 BYD Semiconductor

6.3 AutoChips

6.4 NationalChip

6.5 Sine Microelectronics

6.6 Hangshun Chip

6.7 Chipways

6.8 Geehy Semiconductor

6.9 Allystar

6.10 GigaDevice

6.11 Others

